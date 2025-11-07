New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the introduction of the position of first vice-rector at the State Biotechnological University. The position was created for Yevhen Hrytskov - a person from the orbit of People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison for bribery. The introduction of the position took place just before the end of the term of office of the current acting rector Andriy Kudryashov, writes UNN.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the other day the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi signed an order to create the position of first vice-rector at DBT. This decision was lobbied by a team led by the bribed MP Andriy Odarchenko, as the fugitive rector is trying to maintain his influence on the university.

The first vice-rerector of the State Biotechnological University became the odious Yevhen Hrytskov, known for his adherence to the "Russian world".

Who is the first vice-rector?

It is worth noting that earlier there was a position of first vice-rector at DBT. And according to the distribution of powers at that time, it provided for virtually complete control over the university's activities.

The first vice-rector had the right to issue orders on all matters of the university's work and to give mandatory instructions to all departments. He managed personnel procedures (competitions, appointments/dismissals, distribution of rates and workload), controlled the quality of work of all employees, and organized the structure of departments. He coordinated key governing bodies, including the admissions committee, the rectorate, determined admission rules, and formed proposals for state orders.

And most importantly, the first vice-rector, like the rector, had access to financial resources. He controlled the educational process, its methodological and material support. In the area of resources, he was responsible for paid services and a special fund, control over the execution of estimates, acquisition of equipment, modernization of the base, repairs, and efficient use of premises.

In the absence of the rector, it is the first vice-rector who performs his duties, which ensures continuity and concentration of managerial influence in one hand.

This position was eliminated at DBT, but now it has been decided to "resurrect" it, and obviously the powers of the first vice-rector will remain more or less the same.

Why was Hrytskov appointed?

As UNN previously reported, it is Yevhen Hrytskov's candidacy that is being considered to replace the current acting rector Andriy Kudryashov, whose term of office expires today, November 7.

Kudryashov is Andriy Odarchenko's protégé, and it was through him that the bribed MP maintained his influence on the management of the State Biotechnological University and the distribution of its financial flows. In order to play it safe and maintain his influence, Odarchenko lobbied for the creation of a position for Hrytskov, who is also controlled by the fugitive rector.

So, if the Ministry of Education and Science still pays attention to corruption schemes, shadow leasing of university land, inflated prices in tenders, and does not extend Kudryashov's contract, Odarchenko will retain his influence, because his first deputy, Yevhen Hrytskov, will act as rector.

In addition, there are opinions that Hrytskov will not stay in this position for long - to gain experience and strengthen his administrative influence at the university. After that, the contract with Odarchenko as rector will be officially terminated by the Ministry of Education and Science and elections will be appointed. According to Odarchenko's plan, thanks to the acquired influence and administrative resources, Hrytskov should win the elections, which will mean the preservation of the influence of the old team of the bribed MP and the continuation of the destruction of DBT.