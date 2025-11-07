ukenru
11:23 AM • 20 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10718 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 15019 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 20780 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 21640 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 26778 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 27577 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32243 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 65501 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 58122 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 13771 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 18372 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 17707 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 11938 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 13941 views
Publications
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10734 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 15040 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 20792 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 65506 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 38968 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Meghan Markle
Andriy Odarchenko
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 412 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 4114 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 14106 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 7324 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 12080 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
Gold
The Guardian

New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10743 views

The Ministry of Education and Science approved the position of first vice-rector at the State Biotechnological University for Yevhen Hrytskov. This decision was lobbied by MP Andriy Odarchenko, convicted of bribery, to maintain influence over the university.

New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the introduction of the position of first vice-rector at the State Biotechnological University. The position was created for Yevhen Hrytskov - a person from the orbit of People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison for bribery. The introduction of the position took place just before the end of the term of office of the current acting rector Andriy Kudryashov, writes UNN.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the other day the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi signed an order to create the position of first vice-rector at DBT. This decision was lobbied by a team led by the bribed MP Andriy Odarchenko, as the fugitive rector is trying to maintain his influence on the university.

The first vice-rerector of the State Biotechnological University became the odious Yevhen Hrytskov, known for his adherence to the "Russian world".

Who is the first vice-rector?

It is worth noting that earlier there was a position of first vice-rector at DBT. And according to the distribution of powers at that time, it provided for virtually complete control over the university's activities.

The first vice-rector had the right to issue orders on all matters of the university's work and to give mandatory instructions to all departments. He managed personnel procedures (competitions, appointments/dismissals, distribution of rates and workload), controlled the quality of work of all employees, and organized the structure of departments. He coordinated key governing bodies, including the admissions committee, the rectorate, determined admission rules, and formed proposals for state orders.

And most importantly, the first vice-rector, like the rector, had access to financial resources. He controlled the educational process, its methodological and material support. In the area of resources, he was responsible for paid services and a special fund, control over the execution of estimates, acquisition of equipment, modernization of the base, repairs, and efficient use of premises.

In the absence of the rector, it is the first vice-rector who performs his duties, which ensures continuity and concentration of managerial influence in one hand.

This position was eliminated at DBT, but now it has been decided to "resurrect" it, and obviously the powers of the first vice-rector will remain more or less the same.

Why was Hrytskov appointed?

As UNN previously reported, it is Yevhen Hrytskov's candidacy that is being considered to replace the current acting rector Andriy Kudryashov, whose term of office expires today, November 7.

Kudryashov is Andriy Odarchenko's protégé, and it was through him that the bribed MP maintained his influence on the management of the State Biotechnological University and the distribution of its financial flows. In order to play it safe and maintain his influence, Odarchenko lobbied for the creation of a position for Hrytskov, who is also controlled by the fugitive rector.

So, if the Ministry of Education and Science still pays attention to corruption schemes, shadow leasing of university land, inflated prices in tenders, and does not extend Kudryashov's contract, Odarchenko will retain his influence, because his first deputy, Yevhen Hrytskov, will act as rector.

In addition, there are opinions that Hrytskov will not stay in this position for long - to gain experience and strengthen his administrative influence at the university. After that, the contract with Odarchenko as rector will be officially terminated by the Ministry of Education and Science and elections will be appointed. According to Odarchenko's plan, thanks to the acquired influence and administrative resources, Hrytskov should win the elections, which will mean the preservation of the influence of the old team of the bribed MP and the continuation of the destruction of DBT.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublicationsEducation
State Biotechnological University
Andriy Kudryashov
Yevhen Hrytskov
Andriy Odarchenko
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine