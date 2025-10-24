Andriy Odarchenko

People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 9th convocation

Odarchenko is a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation, sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property for attempting to bribe Mustafa Nayyem, then head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, with 50,000 dollars. According to the investigation, Odarchenko tried to obtain funding from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Aggression for the repair of the State Biotechnological University. After the High Anti-Corruption Court's verdict, he fled abroad and was put on an international wanted list. Despite this, he still formally holds the position of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University.