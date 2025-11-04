Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée

Andriy Kudryashov, acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, who officially receives 25,000 hryvnias per month, arranges a luxurious life for his cohabitant Margarita Pavytska. However, there is no mention of this in his declaration. Such behavior may indicate the concealment of family members and illicit enrichment, so the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption may begin monitoring his lifestyle, writes UNN.

Ring, car, and expensive vacation for cohabitant

Andriy Kudryashov, acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, did not include information about his cohabitant Margarita Pavytska in his declaration for 2024. In addition, this summer Kudryashov made her a proposal. The romantic event took place in Odesa, at the elite NEMO hotel, where the cost of rooms during the resort season reaches 36,000 hryvnias per day. At the same time, according to the declaration, Kudryashov earns approximately 25,000 hryvnias per month at DBTU, and this is his only official source of income.

And in the photos published by the bride, a ring from the world-renowned jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. is visible. According to UNN, this is a platinum ring with a diamond of about one carat, worth from $12,000 to $17,000 (from 504,000 UAH to 714,000 UAH). In addition to the fact that the cost of this gift exceeds Kudryashov's annual income declared for 2024, such a purchase must be declared.

It is interesting that in 2024, Pavytska became the owner of a Peugeot 308 CC convertible, with an estimated value of about $10,000 (420,000 hryvnias). According to the YouControl portal, the woman does not have her own business and is not employed, so the origin of the funds for the purchase of the car remains unclear. Kudryashov's declaration also lacks data on the purchase of this car.

NAZK monitoring of Kudryashov's lifestyle

As Serhiy Mytkalyk, deputy head of the Public Council at NAZK, board member of the RISE coalition, and head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Headquarters NGO, explained in a comment to UNN, according to legislation, persons authorized to perform state or local self-government functions are obliged to indicate in their declaration family members with whom they: live together; are connected by a common household; have mutual rights and obligations (including in cases of cohabitation without marriage registration).

"At the same time, if persons fall under the signs of cohabitation (household), then it is considered that they live together if such cohabitation cumulatively lasts more than 183 days during the year (i.e., more than half of the reporting period for the annual declaration) or at least 30 consecutive days if such cohabitation lasted as of the last day of the reporting period. In such a case, the declarant is obliged to declare these persons as family members and declare their property," Mytkalyk noted.

It is worth noting that Kudryashov has been living with Pavytska for more than a year and a half, but for some reason does not indicate this in his declaration.

According to Mytkalyk, NAZK may initiate monitoring of the lifestyle of the acting rector of DBTU based on a journalistic investigation.

"The fact is that NAZK can check and monitor the lifestyle regarding facts described in the media. But this is not their obligation. This means that if NAZK is notified by an appeal that there are certain violations and these fall under a specific check, for example, lifestyle monitoring, then NAZK can initiate such a check," explained the deputy head of the Public Council at NAZK.

Regarding the gift of an expensive ring, Mytkalyk noted that Kudryashov still has a chance to indicate the purchase in the 2025 declaration, which is submitted by declarants next year. If the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University does not declare the ring, he will face administrative responsibility.

Where did Kudryashov get his wealth?

Such expenses for his cohabitant raise additional questions about the origin of Kudryashov's wealth. As UNN previously reported, the acting rector of DBTU may be involved in the alleged embezzlement of funds and assets of the State Biotechnological University. According to journalistic investigation materials, Kudryashov acted in close connection with the MP Andriy Odarchenko, convicted of bribery, who, despite the court verdict, remains the rector and continues to informally control the university.

Among the schemes identified are the creation of fictitious "clone firms" through which the university's budget funds were withdrawn, the transfer of university lands to hidden lease, and the appropriation of millions of hryvnias from the sale of crops grown on the university's lands.

According to the journalistic investigation, it was under Kudryashov's leadership that these schemes continued to function, and individuals associated with him control the financial flows of the institution and the management of land resources.

In addition, Kudryashov was one of those who posted bail for the bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, which subsequently helped him get out of custody and flee abroad.

The change of DBTU leadership has long been overdue

Andriy Kudryashov's term as acting rector of DBTU ends on November 7. So now, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi must decide: to extend the powers of a person associated with Odarchenko, or to appoint new leadership before the rector's elections are held in a legal manner.

In addition, the need to terminate the contract with Rector Andriy Odarchenko, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison for bribery, has long been overdue. This, by the way, is also required by the court verdict, which has entered into force, as the court prohibited the MP from holding positions in state bodies for three years. Therefore, no matter how hard Odarchenko's lobbyists from among his colleagues in the Verkhovna Rada try now, Minister Lisovyi is forced to execute the court's verdict and terminate the contract with the fugitive rector of DBTU. Otherwise, non-execution of the court's verdict entails criminal liability.

Moreover, as practice shows, the issue of cleansing the university from the influence of the corrupt official, which extends not only through Andriy Kudryashov, also needs to be resolved. According to UNN, a number of other people of the bribe-taking MP work at DBTU, including the Vice-Rector for Scientific Work Valeriy Mykhailov, who will act as the head of the DBTU Academic Council after Odarchenko's removal. Mykhailov, judging by his declarations, was able to significantly improve his financial situation after the creation of the State Biotechnological University.

In addition, to maintain influence over the university, in case Kudryashov's powers are not extended, Odarchenko lobbied for the introduction of Yevhen Hrytskov, vice-rector of O.M. Beketov Kharkiv National University of Urban Economy, into the DBTU leadership. This is an odious personality with pro-Russian views, for whom a separate position is planned to be created at DBTU.

Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological University

Thus, Odarchenko decided to play it safe and keep the financial flows of DBTU under control, which are now, apparently, his only source of income.

Odarchenko's case

It should be recalled that on November 21, 2023, NABU and SAPO reported the exposure of MP Andriy Odarchenko, who, according to the investigation, tried to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Nayyem, with bitcoins. According to detectives, the MP offered $50,000 in exchange for assistance in allocating funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russian Aggression for the repair of the State Biotechnological University headed by Odarchenko.

The very next day, November 22, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Odarchenko, setting bail at UAH 15 million. The MP himself denied all charges.

On November 23, 2023, "Servant of the People" expelled MP Odarchenko from the faction. The very next day, November 24, 2023, Odarchenko was released from custody – bail of UAH 15 million was posted for him, the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported.

Almost a year has passed. On September 18, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor during a court hearing stated that the MP was probably abroad, although there was no official confirmation of this. On the same day, he did not appear at the HACC meeting and was absent from the Verkhovna Rada. Because of this, SAPO initiated the collection of bail and his declaration as wanted.

According to the prosecutor's office, Odarchenko could have left through Zakarpattia Oblast, where, according to the prosecution, he had close relations with the former head of the Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta. Mykyta himself denied any involvement in the possible departure of the MP. Later, SAPO reported that Andriy Odarchenko fled to Romania and even applied to state bodies for asylum in that country. It later became known that Odarchenko was hiding in Hungary.

On September 19, 2024, the HACC judge granted the prosecution's request and declared Odarchenko wanted nationally and internationally. After that, the court decided to hear the case in absentia. On September 23, 2024, the HACC arrested the MP in absentia and seized UAH 15 million in bail, previously posted for him, into the state budget.

After the MP fled abroad in September 2024, DBTU did not condemn the rector. In November, the university's website and Facebook page posted congratulations to Odarchenko on his birthday, wishing him "prosperity, favor of fate, luck, amazing opportunities, achievements, and victories." The post was later deleted.

On November 14, 2024, the HACC found Andriy Odarchenko guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offering, promising, or providing undue benefit to an official). This decision was confirmed by the HACC Appeals Chamber on October 10, 2025.