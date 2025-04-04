National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3072 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11345 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53996 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195182 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112973 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374382 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299771 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212189 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243354 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254698 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115731 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195182 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246489 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299771 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Experts doubt the validity of the suspicion of Kyiv lawyers in illegal access to court decisions. Lawyer Sukhov emphasizes that the crime requires interference in the system.

Politics • April 4, 04:00 AM • 167131 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

NABU accused lawyers of collecting information about searches, but they themselves are suspected of illegal wiretapping. The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU detectives.

Politics • April 3, 07:36 PM • 212191 views

In the Kyiv City Council, the tribune was blocked with the demand to dismiss the secretary due to the Komarnytskyi case

At the Kyiv City Council session, deputies blocked the tribune, demanding the resignation of Bondarenko, who is a witness in the corruption case. Klitschko announced a secret vote on April 8.

Politics • April 3, 01:23 PM • 10767 views
Exclusive

NABUgate: Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal proceedings against Kryvonos detectives for illegal wiretapping of lawyers

The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU for illegal wiretapping of lawyers. Detectives are suspected of abuse of power and violation of lawyer-client privilege.

Politics • April 2, 07:07 AM • 198315 views

Civil servants will be paid extra for knowledge of English. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for paying allowances for English proficiency to civil servants. An allowance of 10% of the salary will be received by those who speak the language at a level not lower than B2.

Society • April 1, 12:14 PM • 18488 views
Exclusive

“Wiretapping” in the lawyers' office: The National Association has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General and the SBI about a gross crime by the NABU

The NAAU appealed to the Prosecutor General and the SBI regarding the actions of the NABU, which installed “wiretapping” in the lawyers' office. NABU detectives violated the rights of lawyers by conducting illegal searches.

Politics • April 1, 09:22 AM • 159181 views
Exclusive

NABU installed "wiretapping" in the office of Kyiv lawyers - an unprecedented violation of attorney-client privilege

NABU has established wiretapping in the lawyers' office, violating attorney-client privilege, which could lead to international condemnation and undermine confidence in the bureau.

Politics • April 1, 07:46 AM • 111858 views

The wife of the head of the NACP earned more than 1.3 million hryvnias last year, and also received 2,000 hryvnias under the "Winter eSupport" program

Viktor Pavlyshchuk received almost UAH 4 million in salary per year, and his wife, having more than UAH 1. 3 million in income, applied for UAH 2,000 in aid from the state under the "Winter eSupport" program.

Politics • March 31, 03:47 PM • 23273 views
Exclusive

Reservation from April 1: what businesses and those liable for military service need to know

Re-reservation of employees has been extended until March 31. In order for the reservation to be valid, the company must confirm its critically important status or meet the criteria.

War • March 31, 08:30 AM • 233380 views

Head of court in Odesa region helped draft dodgers: what punishment he received

The High Council of Justice has given its consent to the arrest of the head of a court in the Odesa region, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to evade mobilization for $3,500.

Crimes and emergencies • March 28, 10:22 AM • 26020 views

SBU: Security service employees were not involved in Komarnytskyi's escape

The SBU has denied information about helping Komarnytskyi cross the border. Those detained in the case were freelance employees who were stripped of their status before the incident.

Kyiv • March 27, 09:42 AM • 39347 views

More than NABU and SAP, Ukrainians only distrust pro-Russian politicians (SURVEY)

According to a survey by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians are increasingly distrustful of NABU, SAP, and HACC. The level of trust in anti-corruption bodies has fallen to the level of pro-Russian politicians.

Society • March 26, 01:27 PM • 23209 views

Poll: Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service the most, and officials the least

According to the Razumkov Center, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service have the highest level of trust (93. 5% and 85.5%). The greatest distrust is towards officials (79%) and political parties (77%).

Society • March 25, 12:35 PM • 24538 views

The government has approved the terms of privatization of "Ukrbud" and "Sumykhimprom": it is planned to raise up to UAH 1.5 billion

The Cabinet approved the terms of privatization of "Ukrbud" and "Sumykhimprom", it is planned to raise UAH 1. 5 billion. The starting price of "Ukrbud" is 262.6 million, "Sumykhimprom" - 1.158 billion.

Economy • March 25, 11:50 AM • 21032 views

Instead of 100,000 FPV drones: "Naftogaz's inaction" may lead to losses of billions of hryvnias - NABU

NABU declares a threat of losing UAH 1. 6 billion due to the inaction of "Naftogaz", which makes it impossible to return funds from abroad. These funds could be used to purchase 100,000 FPV drones.

Economy • March 21, 07:01 PM • 54902 views

Instead of palliative care for the seriously ill - luxury cars: a criminal scheme involving Kyiv City State Administration officials has been exposed

A criminal scheme of embezzlement of almost UAH 60 million allocated for assistance to the seriously ill has been exposed. Instead of providing assistance, Kyiv City State Administration officials bought luxury cars and elite real estate.

Kyiv • March 21, 10:38 AM • 25971 views

HJC dismissed OASK judge Mazur for disciplinary misconduct

The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Alona Mazur from the position of judge of the OASK. The decision was made on the basis of paragraph 3 of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine, namely for a disciplinary offense.

Society • March 20, 05:56 PM • 32271 views

Corruption in the coal sector: the investigation into the case of former Deputy Minister of Energy Heila has been completed

The investigation into the case of Oleksandr Heila, who is suspected of receiving a bribe for permission to export equipment from the front line, has been completed. NABU has opened defense materials for review.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 05:33 PM • 13369 views

A well-known lawyer accused the VAKS judges of working for the prosecution and covering up the mistakes of NABU and SAP

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has joined the single «anti-corruption bloc» with NABU and SAP. This negatively affects the decisions of the VAKS, says Doctor of Law Mykola Melnyk.

Politics • March 20, 12:00 PM • 13199 views

Corruption in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy: law enforcement officers exposed the former deputy minister

NABU informed about the suspicion of the former deputy minister of agrarian policy and the deputy head of the RDA due to abuse and forgery, which led to losses of 27 million UAH.

Crimes and emergencies • March 19, 01:07 PM • 11891 views

Figures in Kyiv land corruption released on bail after posting bail

All figures in the NABU case regarding the embezzlement of Kyiv lands have been released on bail, having posted bail ranging from UAH 4. 5 to 50 million. Among those released are Kyiv City Council deputies and city administration officials.

Kyiv • March 18, 10:40 AM • 14713 views

"Komarnytskyi tapes" case: Klitschko announced the dismissal of several people involved and announced new resignations

Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of Kyiv City State Administration officials involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council. The mayor also announced further inspections and reorganization in the urban planning sector.

Politics • March 13, 10:39 AM • 30281 views

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Kyrylenko, has had his duties extended until April 14

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended the restrictive measures for Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, until April 14. The suspect in illegal enrichment is prohibited from leaving the country and contacting witnesses.

Politics • March 10, 07:55 PM • 21365 views
Exclusive

It is unacceptable to transfer the Deposit Guarantee Fund to "manual" management – MP

Experts and lawyers point to violations of the Constitution and the creation of corruption risks due to the bill that makes the FGVFO completely controlled.

Economy • March 5, 08:58 AM • 114058 views

The NABU needs to be urgently rebooted – an expert commented on the detention of a Bureau representative for the production of amphetamines.

Law enforcement officers uncovered an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) involved in the production and sale of amphetamines. The criminal group, led by the "whistleblower," earned over 50 million hryvnias per month from drug trafficking.

Politics • March 4, 02:47 PM • 17289 views

Corruption in defense: the court released former head of the communications troops Rapko on bail.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has set a bail of 2 million UAH for Major General Volodymyr Rapko in the case of embezzlement of funds from the "DZVIN" system. The suspect has also been assigned a number of restrictions, including wearing an electronic bracelet.

Crimes and emergencies • March 4, 02:29 PM • 14904 views

68 MPs received suspicions over 8 years: what they are accused of

NABU reported 68 suspicions against current and former members of parliament from 2016 to 2024. Most of the suspicions (41) were announced in the last two years, with the main accusations being bribery and abuse of power.

Politics • March 3, 11:09 AM • 22884 views

Political pressure through NABU? Komarnytskyi's defense lawyer about groundless accusations

Denis Komarnytsky's defense lawyer claims that the NABU's accusations are groundless and that there is a systematic campaign of pressure. Lawyer Tatyana Goncharyuk denies the information about her client's wanted list and points to procedural violations.

Politics • February 28, 05:36 PM • 31540 views

Illegal receipt of compensation: court arrests former MP Nesterenko in absentia

The HACC arrested former MP Vadym Nesterenko, who is on the international wanted list, in absentia. He is suspected of illegally receiving compensation for rent, despite having his own apartment in Kyiv.

Politics • February 28, 03:58 PM • 46199 views

KCSA announces the dismissal of defendants in the “land case”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced the dismissal of several senior officials of KCSA and utility companies. The decision was made after the NABU's Operation Clean City on land corruption.

Politics • February 28, 12:44 PM • 35865 views