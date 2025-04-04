National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

Experts doubt the validity of the suspicion of Kyiv lawyers in illegal access to court decisions. Lawyer Sukhov emphasizes that the crime requires interference in the system.
NABU accused lawyers of collecting information about searches, but they themselves are suspected of illegal wiretapping. The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU detectives.
At the Kyiv City Council session, deputies blocked the tribune, demanding the resignation of Bondarenko, who is a witness in the corruption case. Klitschko announced a secret vote on April 8.
The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU for illegal wiretapping of lawyers. Detectives are suspected of abuse of power and violation of lawyer-client privilege.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for paying allowances for English proficiency to civil servants. An allowance of 10% of the salary will be received by those who speak the language at a level not lower than B2.
The NAAU appealed to the Prosecutor General and the SBI regarding the actions of the NABU, which installed “wiretapping” in the lawyers' office. NABU detectives violated the rights of lawyers by conducting illegal searches.
NABU has established wiretapping in the lawyers' office, violating attorney-client privilege, which could lead to international condemnation and undermine confidence in the bureau.
Viktor Pavlyshchuk received almost UAH 4 million in salary per year, and his wife, having more than UAH 1. 3 million in income, applied for UAH 2,000 in aid from the state under the "Winter eSupport" program.
Re-reservation of employees has been extended until March 31. In order for the reservation to be valid, the company must confirm its critically important status or meet the criteria.
The High Council of Justice has given its consent to the arrest of the head of a court in the Odesa region, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to evade mobilization for $3,500.
The SBU has denied information about helping Komarnytskyi cross the border. Those detained in the case were freelance employees who were stripped of their status before the incident.
According to a survey by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians are increasingly distrustful of NABU, SAP, and HACC. The level of trust in anti-corruption bodies has fallen to the level of pro-Russian politicians.
According to the Razumkov Center, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service have the highest level of trust (93. 5% and 85.5%). The greatest distrust is towards officials (79%) and political parties (77%).
The Cabinet approved the terms of privatization of "Ukrbud" and "Sumykhimprom", it is planned to raise UAH 1. 5 billion. The starting price of "Ukrbud" is 262.6 million, "Sumykhimprom" - 1.158 billion.
NABU declares a threat of losing UAH 1. 6 billion due to the inaction of "Naftogaz", which makes it impossible to return funds from abroad. These funds could be used to purchase 100,000 FPV drones.
A criminal scheme of embezzlement of almost UAH 60 million allocated for assistance to the seriously ill has been exposed. Instead of providing assistance, Kyiv City State Administration officials bought luxury cars and elite real estate.
The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Alona Mazur from the position of judge of the OASK. The decision was made on the basis of paragraph 3 of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine, namely for a disciplinary offense.
The investigation into the case of Oleksandr Heila, who is suspected of receiving a bribe for permission to export equipment from the front line, has been completed. NABU has opened defense materials for review.
The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has joined the single «anti-corruption bloc» with NABU and SAP. This negatively affects the decisions of the VAKS, says Doctor of Law Mykola Melnyk.
NABU informed about the suspicion of the former deputy minister of agrarian policy and the deputy head of the RDA due to abuse and forgery, which led to losses of 27 million UAH.
All figures in the NABU case regarding the embezzlement of Kyiv lands have been released on bail, having posted bail ranging from UAH 4. 5 to 50 million. Among those released are Kyiv City Council deputies and city administration officials.
Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of Kyiv City State Administration officials involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council. The mayor also announced further inspections and reorganization in the urban planning sector.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended the restrictive measures for Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, until April 14. The suspect in illegal enrichment is prohibited from leaving the country and contacting witnesses.
Experts and lawyers point to violations of the Constitution and the creation of corruption risks due to the bill that makes the FGVFO completely controlled.
Law enforcement officers uncovered an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) involved in the production and sale of amphetamines. The criminal group, led by the "whistleblower," earned over 50 million hryvnias per month from drug trafficking.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has set a bail of 2 million UAH for Major General Volodymyr Rapko in the case of embezzlement of funds from the "DZVIN" system. The suspect has also been assigned a number of restrictions, including wearing an electronic bracelet.
NABU reported 68 suspicions against current and former members of parliament from 2016 to 2024. Most of the suspicions (41) were announced in the last two years, with the main accusations being bribery and abuse of power.
Denis Komarnytsky's defense lawyer claims that the NABU's accusations are groundless and that there is a systematic campaign of pressure. Lawyer Tatyana Goncharyuk denies the information about her client's wanted list and points to procedural violations.
The HACC arrested former MP Vadym Nesterenko, who is on the international wanted list, in absentia. He is suspected of illegally receiving compensation for rent, despite having his own apartment in Kyiv.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced the dismissal of several senior officials of KCSA and utility companies. The decision was made after the NABU's Operation Clean City on land corruption.