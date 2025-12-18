$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 12368 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 22857 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21462 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39086 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30599 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17681 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18493 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13923 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28663 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11652 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4988 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4286 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10022 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7752 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4908 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39076 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28658 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37863 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33641 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59545 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7872 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61544 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43339 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41385 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47568 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Iron dome
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

"This is a Spanish shame!": former head of the judicial administration on violations in the activities of the HACC and NABU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2710 views

Former head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov stated critical systemic violations in the HACC and NABU. He pointed to interference in the automatic distribution of cases, support for the prosecutor's position in the HACC, and ignoring evidence by NABU detectives.

"This is a Spanish shame!": former head of the judicial administration on violations in the activities of the HACC and NABU

There are critical systemic violations in the work of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). This includes interference in the automatic distribution of cases and the HACC's exclusive support for the prosecutor's position, as well as the NABU detectives' disregard for evidence, the formation of charges based on a predetermined version, and the use of "provocations." Oleksiy Salnikov, former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, stated this in an interview with "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper), as reported by UNN.

Thus, according to him, facts of interference in the automated distribution of court cases are recorded in the HACC's activities, which directly contradicts the principle of judicial independence. The mechanism of automatic distribution, he noted, is a key safeguard against manipulation, but in practice, it does not always work.

"As soon as I raised the issue of conducting an audit of the situation with the automatic distribution of cases in the HACC, I immediately received persistent signals from the HACC leadership to do nothing and not to 'interfere,' with a hint of negative consequences for me. Therefore, a comprehensive audit of all facts for which there were statements from individuals whose cases were considered in the HACC should be conducted," he said.

In general, according to the former head of the SJA, the HACC can hardly be called a court due to violations of basic principles of justice.

"Any prosecutor's motion is unconditionally granted, evidence is examined only to the extent needed by the prosecutor. What I saw is a shock. Even the sessions were closed so that no one would see it. 'Spanish shame,'" he said.

Salnikov expressed separate criticism of NABU, stating a number of violations in its work. Firstly, the lawyer noted, it concerns the disregard or selective use of evidence in criminal proceedings. Secondly, in his opinion, investigators and detectives often form charges based on a predetermined version. Thirdly, he drew attention to the use of so-called "provocations" in the work of anti-corruption bodies, which, according to him, casts doubt on the legality of the evidence obtained.

In general, describing NABU's actions, the former head of the SJA called it a structure managed by private individuals who are not citizens of Ukraine, whose goal is to establish control over political decision-making and take control of government bodies.

"NABU works according to a scheme: first they discredit some body, fabricate a fake case, and then seize control of this body by holding a 'transparent' competition for the position with the involvement of their experts. Officials of our state are constantly blackmailed by law enforcement agencies managed by private individuals of foreign states to act in their interests, neglecting the interests of Ukraine," he concluded.

The former head of the SJA emphasized that such practices pose a threat to the entire law enforcement system of Ukraine and undermine public trust in anti-corruption institutions. He called for an independent audit of the HACC and NABU's activities, as well as increased control over compliance with procedural norms.

In turn, in a comment to the interview, the specialized resource "Pid Mantiyeyu" (Under the Mantle) called the HACC not a court, but a notary office for legalizing the wishes and instructions of NABU/SAP. "And why listen carefully to cases, consider some motions, especially from the defense – if you need to run to some left-wing forum for grant funds for your own self-promotion and free food," the authors of the post emphasized.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine