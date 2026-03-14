No problem: Iranian Foreign Ministry issues statement on the condition of new leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insists there are no problems with the new supreme leader after US statements about the possible injury of Mojtaba Khamenei, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told MS Now that there are no problems with Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump calls Mojtaba Khamenei's election as Iran's leader a "big mistake"

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that Khamenei was wounded and likely disfigured after strikes on Iran.

The US State Department is offering a reward of $10 million for information on the whereabouts of the leader, as well as other high-ranking Iranians.

Mojtaba Khamenei became the new supreme leader of Iran precisely through the patronage of the IRGC