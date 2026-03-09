$43.730.0850.540.36
07:48 PM • 1684 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
07:03 PM • 7522 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
04:44 PM • 13891 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 21757 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 28574 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 19658 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 42829 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 30736 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 47033 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65477 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Publications
Exclusives
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Trump calls Mojtaba Khamenei's election as Iran's leader a "big mistake"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5256 views

Donald Trump criticized the appointment of the Ayatollah's son as Iran's new supreme leader. The US President doubts the longevity of the new successor's rule.

Trump calls Mojtaba Khamenei's election as Iran's leader a "big mistake"

US President Donald Trump called the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's supreme leader a "big mistake," UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Details

In his further comments, Donald Trump stated that the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as the next supreme leader of Iran is a big mistake.

"I think they made a big mistake. I don't know if it will last long. I think they made a mistake," the American leader said.

The US president had previously stated that the late Ayatollah's son would be an "unacceptable" choice, and Israel vowed to pursue any successor.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"05.03.26, 19:09 • 7447 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Iran