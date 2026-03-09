Trump calls Mojtaba Khamenei's election as Iran's leader a "big mistake"

US President Donald Trump called the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's supreme leader a "big mistake," UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

In his further comments, Donald Trump stated that the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as the next supreme leader of Iran is a big mistake.

"I think they made a big mistake. I don't know if it will last long. I think they made a mistake," the American leader said.

The US president had previously stated that the late Ayatollah's son would be an "unacceptable" choice, and Israel vowed to pursue any successor.

