Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"

Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 44165 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 34070 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 34482 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 53716 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 23341 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 46669 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 76833 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97912 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 83283 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM
Fico and Zelenskyy meeting - Slovak Prime Minister voiced a conditionMarch 5, 10:15 AM
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering11:40 AM
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - AP01:04 PM
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easier02:41 PM
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land11:33 AM
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 53721 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldMarch 4, 03:53 PM
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old03:38 PM
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering11:40 AM
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoMarch 4, 03:04 PM
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonMarch 4, 12:28 PM
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsMarch 3, 05:13 PM
Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Donald Trump has announced his intention to participate in the appointment of Iran's next leader, rejecting Mojtaba Khamenei's candidacy. He considers Khamenei's son a "lightweight" and demands the election of someone who will bring peace to Iran.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he must "be involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, rejecting the prospect of Mojtaba Khamenei succeeding his father, the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, UNN reports, citing CNN.

They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I should be involved in the appointment, as with Delcy in Venezuela 

— Trump told Axios, referring to Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela, who took office after the US seized Nicolás Maduro.

Trump stated that he would not accept a successor who would continue the policies of Iran's former supreme leader.

"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran," Trump said, warning that appointing a leader who follows the same path could force the United States back into war "in five years."

His comments came just a day after the White House suggested that regime change in Iran was not the primary goal of the president's military campaign.

Iran elects new Supreme Leader03.03.26, 23:33 • 30124 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World