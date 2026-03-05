Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he must "be involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, rejecting the prospect of Mojtaba Khamenei succeeding his father, the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, UNN reports, citing CNN.

They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I should be involved in the appointment, as with Delcy in Venezuela — Trump told Axios, referring to Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela, who took office after the US seized Nicolás Maduro.

Trump stated that he would not accept a successor who would continue the policies of Iran's former supreme leader.

"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran," Trump said, warning that appointing a leader who follows the same path could force the United States back into war "in five years."

His comments came just a day after the White House suggested that regime change in Iran was not the primary goal of the president's military campaign.

