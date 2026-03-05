Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico named the condition for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fico's page on the social network "X".

Details

According to Fico, he is interested in meeting with Zelenskyy, but before that, negotiations with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen must be held.

He added that Slovakia and the European Commission should "put pressure on Zelenskyy" so that Ukraine allows an on-site inspection and resumes the transit of Russian oil.

It harms the entire European Union and, of course, will get nothing from it. On the contrary, it is losing the support of an increasing number of countries - Fico stated.

The Slovak Prime Minister also stated that until Bratislava coordinates its position with the European Commission and Hungary, a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes no sense.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced no damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of blackmail.