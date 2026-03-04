$43.450.22
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Popular news
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 29937 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 30007 views
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swiftPhotoMarch 4, 12:09 PM • 10510 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 21103 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 12860 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 12880 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 30032 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 29961 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 8762 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 21132 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 32822 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 40384 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 44311 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting yet. Ukraine is ready for it as soon as the security situation allows.

Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting yet, but as soon as the security situation allows, it will be done, Ukraine is ready, reports UNN

I also spoke today with Rustem Umerov - about his communication with the American side. We continue to communicate with America on an almost daily basis. Currently, due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting. But as soon as the security situation and the general political context allow for the continuation of that very trilateral diplomatic work, it will be done. Ukraine is ready for this 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that Ukraine is working to bring all our people home from Russian captivity.

We hope for good news 

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported on finding common ground on humanitarian issues, particularly regarding the exchange of prisoners of war.  

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran