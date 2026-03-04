Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting yet, but as soon as the security situation allows, it will be done, Ukraine is ready, reports UNN.

I also spoke today with Rustem Umerov - about his communication with the American side. We continue to communicate with America on an almost daily basis. Currently, due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting. But as soon as the security situation and the general political context allow for the continuation of that very trilateral diplomatic work, it will be done. Ukraine is ready for this - said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine is working to bring all our people home from Russian captivity.

We hope for good news - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported on finding common ground on humanitarian issues, particularly regarding the exchange of prisoners of war.