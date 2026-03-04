The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has launched inspections of gas stations where prices have sharply increased. This was reported by the AMCU press service, according to UNN.

In recent days, the global oil and petroleum product market has shown a significant increase in quotations. Fuel prices have also increased at gas station networks in our country. The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine is taking control measures regarding the situation in the light petroleum product markets to ascertain the presence/absence of signs of violation of economic competition protection legislation in the actions of gas station operators when raising prices in early March 2026. - the statement reads.

It is noted that within the framework of these measures, the AMCU sent requests to market participants for information necessary to establish the reasons for price increases. The requests set the shortest possible deadlines for providing information.

After receiving it, the Committee will conduct an operational analysis of the provided data and, if signs of violation of economic competition protection legislation are found, will take appropriate measures. - added the AMCU.

The agency also emphasized that prices for light petroleum products are not subject to state regulation, the Ukrainian market for light petroleum products is completely dependent on imports of petroleum products, and fluctuations in world prices also affect the cost of fuel for consumers. The increase in fuel costs is a pan-European phenomenon and is observed not only in Ukraine.

Recall

Escalation in the Middle East once again increased nervousness in the global oil market, and with it fueled expectations of rising fuel prices in importing countries. In Ukraine, this quickly affected the retail segment: at some gas stations, prices are adjusted more and more often, and demand is growing in some places due to fears of possible interruptions. At the same time, market participants emphasize that there is currently no physical shortage, and the main short-term risk is associated with panic and reaction to the news background.