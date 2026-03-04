$43.450.22
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 15001 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 25807 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 20650 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 26660 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 53290 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 78949 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66306 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68209 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62435 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has launched inspections of gas stations due to a significant increase in fuel prices in early March 2026. The Committee is analyzing the provided information to identify possible violations of economic competition protection legislation.

The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has launched inspections of gas stations where prices have sharply increased. This was reported by the AMCU press service, according to UNN.

In recent days, the global oil and petroleum product market has shown a significant increase in quotations. Fuel prices have also increased at gas station networks in our country. The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine is taking control measures regarding the situation in the light petroleum product markets to ascertain the presence/absence of signs of violation of economic competition protection legislation in the actions of gas station operators when raising prices in early March 2026.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that within the framework of these measures, the AMCU sent requests to market participants for information necessary to establish the reasons for price increases. The requests set the shortest possible deadlines for providing information.

After receiving it, the Committee will conduct an operational analysis of the provided data and, if signs of violation of economic competition protection legislation are found, will take appropriate measures.

- added the AMCU.

The agency also emphasized that prices for light petroleum products are not subject to state regulation, the Ukrainian market for light petroleum products is completely dependent on imports of petroleum products, and fluctuations in world prices also affect the cost of fuel for consumers. The increase in fuel costs is a pan-European phenomenon and is observed not only in Ukraine.

Ukraine is preparing a strategic fuel reserve - details of the new law announced04.03.26, 17:12 • 2970 views

Recall

Escalation in the Middle East once again increased nervousness in the global oil market, and with it fueled expectations of rising fuel prices in importing countries. In Ukraine, this quickly affected the retail segment: at some gas stations, prices are adjusted more and more often, and demand is growing in some places due to fears of possible interruptions. At the same time, market participants emphasize that there is currently no physical shortage, and the main short-term risk is associated with panic and reaction to the news background.

