Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather

As spring approaches, the situation at the front remains tense, but signs of stabilization are observed in most areas. At the same time, certain sections, particularly on the eastern flank of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk direction, are causing concern due to the advance of Russian troops, UNN reports.

Situation at the front today: where fighting is taking place in Ukraine, main directions

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has already reached 48 since the beginning of the day. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Grafske. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice towards Pishchane and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Dronivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked three times towards Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyniv Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 10 times to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and towards Chervonyi Lyman. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced four times towards Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka, and towards Zelenyi Hai. One combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, Oleksandhrad, Havrylivka, Kolomyitsi, and Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks in the area of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Myrnyi. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Huliaipilske, Charivne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Approximately 50 attacks recorded on the front, enemy active in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

As military-political observer of the "Information Resistance" group Oleksandr Kovalenko told UNN, "it can be said that the situation is quite stable along most of the front line."

For the Russian occupiers, it looks like stagnation. But there are certain areas that continue to cause concern. In general, for the Russians, the spring-summer campaign of 2026 plays a very important role for the future, not only in the theater of operations, but also in diplomacy. - says Kovalenko.

He emphasizes that Russia will not be able to dictate its terms at the level of ultimatums demanding Ukraine's surrender if they do not achieve any success in the combat zone.

The Russians needed to achieve this success on at least two bridgeheads. These are the Zaporizhzhia bridgehead - the South Donbas direction, and the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk bridgehead. On the Zaporizhzhia bridgehead, I can say right away, their plans for the spring-summer offensive campaign have already failed. They completely failed the phase of creating conditions. These are very important aspects... every month, every season, appropriate weather conditions depending on the relief and landscape features, or other terrain, these moments of creating conditions for further activation of offensive actions are very important. In March, for the Russians on the Zaporizhzhia bridgehead on the right bank of the Haichur River west of Huliaipole, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk region north of the interfluve of Vovcha and actually on the southern outskirts of Pokrovske... along the M-15 highway, the initial, primary offensive actions of a spring-summer nature should have already begun, when the offensive gradually catalyzes and approximately May-June 2026 is the peak potential for using this resource on this bridgehead to accordingly form appropriate tasks and form a bridgehead in the Zaporizhzhia direction for further offensive actions for the period 2026-27 or 2027 in the direction of the regional center itself. - Kovalenko noted.

Russia's offensive on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov clarified what was meant

The expert notes that Russia's main task this year was to form a bridgehead where a large grouping would be deployed to attack Zaporizhzhia itself, but, according to him, in order to form this bridgehead, it had to be captured, which the Russians failed to do, and therefore, as Kovalenko emphasizes, this stage has already failed.

He emphasizes that "it can be said that the Russians will certainly try to restore their positions, they will strengthen their groupings that they formed in the South Donbas, namely in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, but they will no longer be able to meet those deadlines."

In turn, our situation is worse on the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk bridgehead. On the one hand, we have a stable, stagnant for the Russians, line of combat contact along the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration and in the Kostiantynivka direction, but at the same time, they have successes on the eastern flank - the former Siversk direction, the right bank of the Bakhmutka River, where the Third Combined Arms Army is involved. In December 2025, they captured the largest amount of territory there... over 200 sq. km. of territory. And in fact, Siversk itself also came under the control of the Russian occupiers, and last month, in February, they captured the largest amount of territory there. This movement of the Russians causes a lot of concern, because by liberating the Lyman direction, we are indeed slowing down and not just slowing down, but stopping the movement of two combined arms armies at once - the 20th and 25th. And from the south, there is a huge grouping there - the 2nd, 41st, 51st combined arms, 8th, Third Army Corps. That is, a huge resource is simply slowed down, stopped from the south. But the eastern flank for some reason continues to move, which is why it causes concern. - Kovalenko notes.

Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1,733 UAVs in a day - General Staff

Fighting in spring: how weather affects the war

As the expert notes, in March-April there will be mud and impassable roads, which complicates logistics and assaults. However, more sunny days will allow better use of drones, which is good for the Ukrainian army, but, unfortunately, also good for the Russians.

The decrease in the number of fogs reduces the number of infiltration actions of small tactical groups of the enemy. This will be a minus for them. But on the other hand, somewhere around April, the situation with impassable roads will improve, and they will be able to use human resources more actively even without the support of motor transport or other means. That is, infantry will be used more. Closer to May, "greenery" will gradually form, and this is also a problem for us, as the Russians will use this to conduct their assault actions with small tactical groups under the cover of "greenery". - Kovalenko adds.

At the same time, the expert emphasizes that the Defense Forces will also be able to use the same factors to conduct their local counter-offensive actions, improve their positions, and worsen the enemy's positions.

Possible hostilities in spring: what to expect

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that he considers stopping hostilities along the current front line to be fair.

Let me try to explain again where we stand on this issue. In my opinion, today a fair version is possible - we stand where we stand. This is the contact line in any region of our state. For now, that's how it is. As for diplomacy - it's at the moment of a ceasefire or at the moment not only of a ceasefire, but also at the moment of the end of the war. That is, the Russians, as far as Donbas is concerned, will stand on the temporarily occupied part of our Donetsk and Luhansk regions. And we can return such territories only through diplomatic means, and we will stand and live on that part of Donbas that is controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. These are fundamental things. It is important for us that the Ukrainian authorities control the part of Donbas that we control today. - Zelenskyy said.

"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement

According to Kovalenko, the President says this primarily so that our Western partners hear that Ukraine is ready for agreements, but "this will not happen, because Russia does not agree to it." At the same time, according to him, Russia is currently unable to open any new major directions.

What can she do? She has already demonstrated this along the border with some of our regions. She is trying to gradually open a "gray zone", a border "gray zone" - small such areas that she took and captures with small tactical groups. Small raid actions 200-300 meters deep from the border... up to a kilometer, up to two. In Kharkiv region, Sumy region, the capture of some village that has long been either completely destroyed or has long been in the "gray zone". And in this way, they are trying to draw attention to these locations, disperse our resources - in Kharkiv region, in Sumy region, so that we are distracted and they supposedly have some new areas where they can create some breakthrough, capture large territories, but in fact, they simply do not have enough resources for a large new offensive campaign, or opening a new direction. - Kovalenko notes.

He also notes that even those areas that the occupying forces have chosen as priorities for this year's offensive - the Zaporizhzhia bridgehead, the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk bridgehead - have limited resources.

Russia plans to increase its contingent in Ukraine to 800,000 by year-end - Syrskyi