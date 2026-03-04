Approximately 50 attacks recorded on the front, enemy active in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has already reached 48. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in Sumy region were affected: Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Koreniok, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Manukhivka, Sosnivka - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 80 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, launched 2 air strikes using five KABs. Two combat engagements were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Hrafske. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of Pishchane and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobycheve, Zarichne, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Dronivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyniv Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 10 times to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and towards Chervonyi Lyman. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced four times towards Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka, and towards Zelenyi Hai. One combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, Oleksandhrad, Havrylivka, Kolomyitsi, and Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Huliaipilske, Charivne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers attacked in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1,733 UAVs in a day - General Staff