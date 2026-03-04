$43.230.13
March 3, 06:22 PM • 21421 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 41956 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 34809 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 40611 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 42302 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 25876 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 23660 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 24330 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34654 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 122964 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1,733 UAVs in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

On March 3, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 1,733 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.03.26 amount to 1,269,500 personnel.

Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1,733 UAVs in a day - General Staff

On March 3, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 1733 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.03.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1269500 (+980) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11723 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24135 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 37874 (+32)
          • MLRS ‒ 1667 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1319 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 348 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 156431 (+1733)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4384 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 30 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 81224 (+232)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4078 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The GUR published an intercepted conversation that indicates a critical moral and psychological state in the units of the Russian army. The commander threatens his subordinates with reprisals for refusing to go on the attack.

                              Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy01.03.26, 20:27 • 86352 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine