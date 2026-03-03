US Consulate in Dubai on fire after Iranian drone strike - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The US Consulate in Dubai caught fire late Tuesday evening after an Iranian drone strike.
The US Consulate in Dubai caught fire after an Iranian drone strike, UNN reports with reference to CNN.
According to a source in the region, late Tuesday evening, the US Consulate in Dubai caught fire after an Iranian drone strike.
Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media03.03.26, 18:10 • 3446 views
Context
On Tuesday, March 3, the US Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh was attacked by two Iranian drones, which led to a fire and damage.
According to media reports, the embassy was empty at the time of the strike, and there were no casualties.
It was also reported that the US Embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuated all personnel.
Recall
For strikes on Persian Gulf countries, Iranian forces used Russian tactics of striking Ukrainian cities, using Shahed drones.
At the same time, during strikes on Iran, the US for the first time used inexpensive disposable attack drones in combat. Ukraine first used this tactic during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.