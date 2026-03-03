US Consulate in Dubai on fire after Iranian drone strike - Media

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:22 PM • 6176 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 12328 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 14770 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 20404 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 26605 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20751 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19752 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 23042 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33677 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 110509 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.1m/s
84%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacksMarch 3, 10:53 AM • 28168 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 16494 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 22465 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 10027 views
In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to deathPhoto02:54 PM • 10473 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 22533 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 54994 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 56956 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 110505 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 73155 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhoto05:13 PM • 4728 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 10047 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 16530 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 33402 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 40310 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Rockwell B-1 Lancer

US Consulate in Dubai on fire after Iranian drone strike - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The US Consulate in Dubai caught fire late Tuesday evening after an Iranian drone strike.

US Consulate in Dubai on fire after Iranian drone strike - Media

The US Consulate in Dubai caught fire after an Iranian drone strike, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

According to a source in the region, late Tuesday evening, the US Consulate in Dubai caught fire after an Iranian drone strike.

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media03.03.26, 18:10 • 3446 views

Context

On Tuesday, March 3, the US Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh was attacked by two Iranian drones, which led to a fire and damage.

According to media reports, the embassy was empty at the time of the strike, and there were no casualties.

It was also reported that the US Embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuated all personnel.

Recall

For strikes on Persian Gulf countries, Iranian forces used Russian tactics of striking Ukrainian cities, using Shahed drones.

At the same time, during strikes on Iran, the US for the first time used inexpensive disposable attack drones in combat. Ukraine first used this tactic during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
Riyadh
Jordan
Dubai
Shahed-136
Saudi Arabia
United States
Ukraine
Iran