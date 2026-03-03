Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media

An Iranian drone strike on the US embassy in Riyadh caused part of its roof to collapse, although there were no reports of staff fatalities or injuries. This was reported by AP, citing an internal State Department memo, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, there were also no fatalities or injuries in Kuwait City after the embassy's surroundings were hit by two drone strikes that caused no damage to the facility, the report said.

Context

On Tuesday, March 3, the US Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, was attacked by two Iranian drones, resulting in a fire and damage.

According to media reports, the embassy was empty at the time of the strike, and there were no casualties.

It was also reported that the US Embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuated all personnel.

Recall

For strikes on Persian Gulf countries, Iranian forces used Russian tactics of striking Ukrainian cities, using Shahed drones.

At the same time, during strikes on Iran, the US for the first time used inexpensive disposable attack drones in combat. Ukraine first used this tactic during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.