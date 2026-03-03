Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
03:45 PM • 1754 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 10682 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 17550 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 16191 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16867 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 21278 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32698 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104602 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84897 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60887 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
69%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 34815 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 36524 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 44475 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdownMarch 3, 10:02 AM • 17713 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 21976 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 12874 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 44627 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 51688 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104599 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 68109 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 3552 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 10740 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 30438 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 37388 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 40774 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

An Iranian drone hit the US embassy in Riyadh, collapsing part of the roof, but with no casualties. Other drone attacks in Kuwait also caused no damage or injuries.

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media

An Iranian drone strike on the US embassy in Riyadh caused part of its roof to collapse, although there were no reports of staff fatalities or injuries. This was reported by AP, citing an internal State Department memo, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, there were also no fatalities or injuries in Kuwait City after the embassy's surroundings were hit by two drone strikes that caused no damage to the facility, the report said.

Ukraine condemns Iran's attack on US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Sybiha03.03.26, 15:27 • 2606 views

Context

On Tuesday, March 3, the US Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, was attacked by two Iranian drones, resulting in a fire and damage.

According to media reports, the embassy was empty at the time of the strike, and there were no casualties.

It was also reported that the US Embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuated all personnel.

Recall

For strikes on Persian Gulf countries, Iranian forces used Russian tactics of striking Ukrainian cities, using Shahed drones.

At the same time, during strikes on Iran, the US for the first time used inexpensive disposable attack drones in combat. Ukraine first used this tactic during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
United States Department of State
Riyadh
Jordan
Shahed-136
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine
Iran