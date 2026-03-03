Ukraine condemns Iran's attack on US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Iran's drone attack on the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

This audacious attack violates international law and the Vienna Convention, reinforcing Iran's policy of terror. Ukraine stands in solidarity with the United Kingdom (Great Britain and Northern Ireland - ed.) and the United States. Iran must be held accountable - Sybiha noted.

Context

On Tuesday, March 3, the US Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh was attacked by two Iranian drones, which caused a fire and damage.

According to media reports, the embassy was empty at the time of the strike, and there were no casualties.

It was also reported that the US Embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuated all personnel.

Recall

For strikes on Persian Gulf countries, Iranian troops used Russian tactics of striking Ukrainian cities, using Shahed drones.

At the same time, during strikes on Iran, the US used inexpensive disposable attack drones in combat for the first time. Ukraine first used this tactic during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.