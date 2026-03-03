$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
06:18 AM • 336 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 38128 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 49519 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 35740 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 35376 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 33474 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 17841 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18003 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17162 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 39055 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.1m/s
86%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US claims to have destroyed 11 Iranian warships in the Gulf of OmanMarch 2, 08:50 PM • 7628 views
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass throughMarch 2, 09:04 PM • 10511 views
Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical styleVideoMarch 2, 10:30 PM • 13405 views
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the warMarch 2, 11:37 PM • 12680 views
The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - Sybiha12:48 AM • 8574 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 19448 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 38128 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 37004 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 43789 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 39055 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 10957 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 18578 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 22981 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 23461 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 81039 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Ukraine received the first tranche of $1.5 billion from the IMF under the new four-year EFF program. The funds will be used to finance priority budget expenditures and support macro-financial stability.

Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program

Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche from the IMF under the new EFF program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Tuesday, March 3, on social media, writes UNN.

Today, Ukraine received the first tranche from the IMF under the new four-year program within the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). $1.5 billion has already been credited and will be directed to finance priority budget expenditures and support macro-financial stability.

- Prime Minister Svyrydenko announced.

The total volume of the program is $8.1 billion.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted $14.9 billion in financial support from the IMF to the state budget, the Prime Minister noted.

"I am grateful to our partners for their trust and support. We continue to implement agreed reforms aimed at preserving macroeconomic stability, strengthening state institutions, and promoting the course towards European integration," Svyrydenko emphasized.

IMF states the need for Ukraine to advance reforms under the new program, mentions VAT27.02.26, 18:53 • 3337 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
State budget
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine