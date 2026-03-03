Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program

Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche from the IMF under the new EFF program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Tuesday, March 3, on social media, writes UNN.

Today, Ukraine received the first tranche from the IMF under the new four-year program within the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). $1.5 billion has already been credited and will be directed to finance priority budget expenditures and support macro-financial stability. - Prime Minister Svyrydenko announced.

The total volume of the program is $8.1 billion.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted $14.9 billion in financial support from the IMF to the state budget, the Prime Minister noted.

"I am grateful to our partners for their trust and support. We continue to implement agreed reforms aimed at preserving macroeconomic stability, strengthening state institutions, and promoting the course towards European integration," Svyrydenko emphasized.

IMF states the need for Ukraine to advance reforms under the new program, mentions VAT