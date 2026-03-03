Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the war

$43.100.11
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 26803 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 32520 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 26727 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 27029 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 27155 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 15473 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 16243 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16461 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 35506 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17471 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 14706 views
Trump to address Iran from White House at 6:00 PM Kyiv timeMarch 2, 03:20 PM • 7446 views
Seven Ukrzaliznytsia employees to be prosecuted in Kyiv for earnings on international routesPhotoMarch 2, 04:21 PM • 8046 views
The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - TrumpMarch 2, 05:14 PM • 10634 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 13010 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 13044 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 26803 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 32684 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 39690 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 35508 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"Video07:57 PM • 4290 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 14736 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 20448 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 21384 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 79161 views
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's position on territorial integrity and sovereignty will not change. He emphasized that the negotiation process should continue for the sake of a result.

Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's position on territorial integrity and sovereignty will not change, and the negotiation process should continue for the sake of results. According to him, if any of the three parties wants to withdraw from the negotiations, Ukraine will seek other formats to force Russia to end the war, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy said this on March 2, answering journalists' questions about media reports regarding Russia's possible withdrawal from the negotiation process if Ukraine does not agree to transfer the entire Donbas to it.

Regarding my position on territorial integrity and sovereignty, my position cannot change

- the president emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that the parties are discussing the possibility of ending the war at the negotiating table, and the topic of withdrawing from the process should not be used as a tool of pressure.

We are discussing the possibility of ending the war at the negotiating table. And just to say that we are ready to withdraw. And each of the three parties can withdraw. But we are somehow gathering to get a result. Therefore, there is no need to scare anyone. We need to continue negotiations

- said the Ukrainian leader.

The President added that if any of the participants withdraws from the negotiations, Ukraine will seek alternative mechanisms of influence.

"If someone wants to withdraw, well, what can I say? We will look for other formats to force Russia to end this war," Zelenskyy concluded.

Recall

Earlier, the president named China's place in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has documents with Russia's plans for 2026-2027 - Zelenskyy02.03.26, 21:40 • 4146 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Ukraine