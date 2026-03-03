Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's position on territorial integrity and sovereignty will not change, and the negotiation process should continue for the sake of results. According to him, if any of the three parties wants to withdraw from the negotiations, Ukraine will seek other formats to force Russia to end the war, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy said this on March 2, answering journalists' questions about media reports regarding Russia's possible withdrawal from the negotiation process if Ukraine does not agree to transfer the entire Donbas to it.

Regarding my position on territorial integrity and sovereignty, my position cannot change - the president emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that the parties are discussing the possibility of ending the war at the negotiating table, and the topic of withdrawing from the process should not be used as a tool of pressure.

We are discussing the possibility of ending the war at the negotiating table. And just to say that we are ready to withdraw. And each of the three parties can withdraw. But we are somehow gathering to get a result. Therefore, there is no need to scare anyone. We need to continue negotiations - said the Ukrainian leader.

The President added that if any of the participants withdraws from the negotiations, Ukraine will seek alternative mechanisms of influence.

"If someone wants to withdraw, well, what can I say? We will look for other formats to force Russia to end this war," Zelenskyy concluded.

