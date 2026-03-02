Trump to address Iran from White House at 6:00 PM Kyiv time

US President Donald Trump will deliver an official address from the White House regarding the rapid escalation of the military conflict with Iran. According to ABC News, the speech is scheduled for 11:00 AM North American Eastern Time (6:00 PM Kyiv time). This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state is expected to comment on the progress of the joint operation with Israel, "Lion's Roar," and confirm Washington's next steps after the elimination of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. Amid reports of the start of full-scale hostilities and strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the world awaits Trump's clarification of the US's strategic goals in the region.

Trump's address comes at a moment of peak tension, with the Pentagon already reporting over a thousand targets hit in Iran. The President previously stated on social media that military operations would continue until all objectives were fully achieved, but an official address from the White House is expected to clarify questions about a possible regime change in Tehran. Analysts suggest that Trump may announce ceasefire terms or introduce a "new leadership" in Iran with whom the US is ready to negotiate.

The situation in the region remains critical: Iranian forces have already carried out a series of retaliatory strikes that affected neighboring countries and energy infrastructure.

