03:00 PM • 1850 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 5848 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 10464 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 8492 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10986 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 13982 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 24401 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 15906 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39769 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72917 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Trump to address Iran from White House at 6:00 PM Kyiv time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Trump will speak from the White House at 6:00 PM Kyiv time to comment on Operation "Lion's Roar" and Washington's next steps following the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The world awaits clarification of US strategic goals in the region amidst ongoing hostilities.

Trump to address Iran from White House at 6:00 PM Kyiv time

US President Donald Trump will deliver an official address from the White House regarding the rapid escalation of the military conflict with Iran. According to ABC News, the speech is scheduled for 11:00 AM North American Eastern Time (6:00 PM Kyiv time). This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state is expected to comment on the progress of the joint operation with Israel, "Lion's Roar," and confirm Washington's next steps after the elimination of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. Amid reports of the start of full-scale hostilities and strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the world awaits Trump's clarification of the US's strategic goals in the region.

US does not plan an "Iraq scenario" in Iran, but warns of possible losses - Pentagon02.03.26, 16:17 • 2024 views

Trump's address comes at a moment of peak tension, with the Pentagon already reporting over a thousand targets hit in Iran. The President previously stated on social media that military operations would continue until all objectives were fully achieved, but an official address from the White House is expected to clarify questions about a possible regime change in Tehran. Analysts suggest that Trump may announce ceasefire terms or introduce a "new leadership" in Iran with whom the US is ready to negotiate.

The situation in the region remains critical: Iranian forces have already carried out a series of retaliatory strikes that affected neighboring countries and energy infrastructure.

Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeks02.03.26, 07:15 • 15011 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Skirmishes
Electricity
Ali Khamenei
Israel
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
Kyiv