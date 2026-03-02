Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - media

$43.100.11
March 1, 08:23 PM • 19307 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 32767 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 32408 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 38467 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 51485 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 63220 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 69019 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 77367 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 79776 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74804 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 20806 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNSMarch 2, 12:05 AM • 22224 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - ReutersMarch 2, 12:42 AM • 19617 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 20623 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media01:51 AM • 20416 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 97180 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 102788 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 85320 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 86728 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 86763 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 49507 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 48172 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 45080 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 44119 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 57008 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

A fire broke out at the Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia after a suspected drone strike and has been brought under control. An oil refinery in Kuwait was hit by debris, injuring two workers.

Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - media
screenshot from video

A fire broke out at the Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia after a suspected drone attack, and it has been brought under control. Also, an oil refinery in Kuwait was hit by debris, injuring two workers. This is reported by The Times of Israel and CNN, writes UNN.

Details

A small, isolated fire at the Saudi Aramco refinery in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, has been brought under control after a suspected drone attack earlier in the morning, a Semafor correspondent reported in a post on X, citing sources.

A major oil refinery in Kuwait was hit by falling debris early Monday morning, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported.

Two workers at the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery were injured in the explosion and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, spokesman Ghanem Al-Otaibi said in a press release quoted by the agency.

Production at the plant, which has a capacity of 346,000 barrels per day, according to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, was not affected.

"Emergency teams immediately began their duties after the incident, activating a rapid response plan and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of personnel and facilities, which did not suffer material damage," Al-Otaibi added.

Middle East awoke to a wave of new strikes - what you need to know02.03.26, 08:22 • 3158 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Energy
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait