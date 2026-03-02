Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - media

screenshot from video

A fire broke out at the Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Saudi Arabia after a suspected drone attack, and it has been brought under control. Also, an oil refinery in Kuwait was hit by debris, injuring two workers. This is reported by The Times of Israel and CNN, writes UNN.

Details

A small, isolated fire at the Saudi Aramco refinery in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, has been brought under control after a suspected drone attack earlier in the morning, a Semafor correspondent reported in a post on X, citing sources.

A major oil refinery in Kuwait was hit by falling debris early Monday morning, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported.

Two workers at the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery were injured in the explosion and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, spokesman Ghanem Al-Otaibi said in a press release quoted by the agency.

Production at the plant, which has a capacity of 346,000 barrels per day, according to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, was not affected.

"Emergency teams immediately began their duties after the incident, activating a rapid response plan and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of personnel and facilities, which did not suffer material damage," Al-Otaibi added.

