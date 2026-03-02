$43.210.00
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Russians have established a scheme for stealing electricity from temporarily occupied territories to cover their own deficit. This leads to regular power outages in the temporarily occupied territories, while stable electricity supply for military needs is ensured in southern Russia.

Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS

The occupiers have established a scheme for stealing electricity from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) to cover their own deficit in the south of the Russian Federation, primarily in the Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the energy system of the temporarily occupied territories is integrated into their energy grid, the priority of power distribution is determined exclusively by the needs of the Russian economy and military infrastructure.

Earlier, Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev publicly admitted that the region has been living with an energy deficit for several years, which has blocked hundreds of investment projects worth trillions of rubles. This same region concentrates logistics hubs, ammunition depots, repair facilities, command posts, as well as air defense and electronic warfare systems, all of which require stable power supply.

- the report says.

It is indicated that, in contrast, the TOT experience regular power outages, shutdowns or limited operations of enterprises, and mass disconnections for civilians.

"Publicly, Russia explains these disruptions as 'shelling of infrastructure,' but such rhetoric actually masks the priority redistribution of electricity in favor of the Russian south and military-industrial needs, rather than the needs of the people," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, large-scale outages of electricity, water, and communication are being recorded. The communal infrastructure in the TOT has systematically degraded due to a lack of investment and repairs by the occupation authorities.

Russia to abolish electricity benefits to extort money for war - CPD29.10.25, 07:27 • 4336 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity