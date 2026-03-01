Iran reported an attack on the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four missiles

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported an attack on the American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln on Sunday, March 1. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Tasnim agency.

Details

According to Iranian media, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was targeted by four ballistic missiles. At the same time, other details are available from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

American media and military also did not comment on the situation.

Additionally

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump's announcement of the elimination of the leader of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Also, the media, including Iranian, reported that as a result of strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated. Among them were the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense.

At the same time, UNN reported that after the death of Ali Khamenei, a temporary new leader was appointed in Iran - the high-ranking cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.

Recall

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was likely killed during a US and Israeli strike on Tehran. Iranian media did not officially comment on the situation.