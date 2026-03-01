$43.210.00
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 22874 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commanders
March 1, 01:50 AM • 44005 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 54081 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 66898 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
February 28, 12:56 PM • 70801 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 69831 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
February 28, 08:36 AM • 52098 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 52977 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 55286 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged
Publications
Exclusives
Iran reported an attack on the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced an attack on the American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln on March 1. The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was targeted by four ballistic missiles.

Iran reported an attack on the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four missiles

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported an attack on the American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln on Sunday, March 1. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Tasnim agency.

Details

According to Iranian media, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was targeted by four ballistic missiles. At the same time, other details are available from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

American media and military also did not comment on the situation.

Additionally

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump's announcement of the elimination of the leader of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Also, the media, including Iranian, reported that as a result of strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated. Among them were the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense.

At the same time, UNN reported that after the death of Ali Khamenei, a temporary new leader was appointed in Iran - the high-ranking cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.

Recall

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was likely killed during a US and Israeli strike on Tehran. Iranian media did not officially comment on the situation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

