The Ministry of Justice has provided detailed explanations on how to properly prepare and submit army reports. Commanders do not have the right to reject reports for minor errors or require verbal approval.
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
In March 2025, it's time to plant cold-resistant crops outdoors. The lunar calendar defines favorable days for planting various plants, from vegetables to fruit trees.
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
The psychologist spoke about effective methods of relaxing after work without using social media. The recommendations include creating rituals, dancing, a warm bath, walks, and breathing exercises.
People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research
People in high-tech countries sleep 45 minutes longer and have 14% better sleep efficiency. However, this leads to a disruption of natural circadian rhythms, which can cause health problems.
Ukrainians warned about the danger of falling icicles: how to protect yourself from injuries
Due to the warming, dangerous icicles and snow accumulations are forming on roofs and trees. The Patrol Police has provided recommendations on safety and behavior during the thaw.
How to recognize bullying and where to seek help: tips from the Ombudsman
The Ombudsman explained the main types of bullying and mechanisms of protection against it in Ukraine. Contacts of hotlines are provided and liability for bullying, including fines of up to UAH 3,400, is described.
How to grow strawberries at home and enjoy fresh berries all year round
A detailed guide to growing strawberries at home all year round. Tips on choosing varieties, creating optimal conditions, and caring for plants to get a delicious harvest.
-20°C in the Carpathians: rescuers warn of the danger of hiking in the mountains
The State Emergency Service warns of severe frosts down to -20°C and an increased risk of avalanches in the Carpathians. Rescuers urge tourists to carefully prepare for hiking and follow safety rules.
8 common mistakes that ruin your towels
Improper care of towels significantly reduces their service life and degrades their quality. Learn about the main mistakes in washing and storing towels so that they can serve you for up to 5 years.
Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook
Maslenitsa 2025 will be celebrated from February 24 to March 2. Find out about the traditions of each day of the celebration and pancake recipes for every taste.
Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes
A selection of healthy and quick breakfast recipes, including overnight oats, salty breakfast with cheese, and berry smoothies. All dishes can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator.
Cleaning myths you can forget: practical tips for every housewife
Debunking common misconceptions about home cleaning, from the use of chemicals to the frequency of cleaning. Practical advice on how to keep your home clean effectively and safely.
How to protect your SIM card and financial data: important tips against fraudsters
Cyberpolice warns about the danger of reissuing SIM cards without the owner's knowledge. It provides 6 tips to protect against fraudulent schemes, including the prohibition of remote reissue and the use of a separate number for financial transactions.
How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet
The experts spoke about effective methods of reducing the consumption of processed food in the daily diet. Tips include planning snacks, storing food properly, and preparing meals several days in advance.
5 signs that it's time to clean your kitchen
Do you have no room to cook in the kitchen and the drawers are multiplying? Find out the 5 main signs that indicate the need to urgently reorganize your kitchen space.
Preparing for the season: when to sow seeds for a better harvest
A detailed overview of seed germination and seedling development for 10 popular garden crops. From the fastest cucumbers to the slowest celery and parsley, everything you need to plan your sowing.
Cyberpolice provided advice on how to teach children to use social media safely
The Cyber Police Department has provided recommendations for the safe use of the Internet by children. Parents are advised to talk to their children about cyberbullying, teach them the “billboard test” and control the publication of personal information.
How to properly care for bedding: simple tips
Detailed recommendations for washing and caring for different types of bedding, pillows and blankets. Advice on choosing temperature conditions and drying methods for different fabrics.
Regular egg consumption can reduce the risk of death from heart disease
A study has shown that consuming 1-6 eggs per week reduces the risk of death by 20%. Eating eggs also reduces the likelihood of cardiovascular disease by 29%.
Cocktails for February 14: how to make the evening even more special
A selection of romantic cocktails to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14. Drink recipes include Strawberry Kiss, Heartthrob, Dirty Shirley, and other options with detailed cooking instructions.
Friendship breakdown: why it happens and how to deal with it
The experts of the “Are you okay?” platform explain the natural reasons for the end of a friendship. They tell you how to get over a breakup and move on.
10 warning signs of emotional burnout that can't be ignored
The platform of the mental health program “How are you?” talked about the main signs of emotional burnout. Symptoms include sleep problems, fatigue, changes in eating behavior, and other physical and psychological manifestations.
How to reduce electricity costs: the Ministry of Energy gave advice
The Ministry of Energy has described the benefits of installing a two-zone electricity meter. The nighttime tariff is UAH 2.16/kWh, which is half the daytime tariff of UAH 4.32/kWh.
New rules for diagnosing three types of cancer have been introduced in Ukraine: what will change
The Ministry of Health has updated the procedure for screening for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer. Starting in 2025, new standards for diagnosing and monitoring patients at risk will be introduced.
How to exchange a paper driver's license for an ID card: step-by-step instructions
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified the procedure for exchanging an old paper driver's license for a modern ID card. To exchange, you need to visit any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with the necessary documents.
How to get an ID card: what documents are needed
To participate in NMT 2025, graduates need to apply for an ID card before the start of registration on March 6. The process of issuing the first ID card is free and takes 20 business days.
7 seat belt myths that could cost you your life
The Patrol Police refuted the most common misconceptions about the use of seat belts in cars. The law enforcement officers explained why seat belts are necessary even at low speeds and in the presence of airbags.
Subsidy for firewood and coal: who can get it and how to apply
The government has introduced a subsidy for solid fuel for heating, with a maximum amount of UAH 21 thousand per year. The subsidy can be received automatically or by applying through designated government services.
Scientists have discovered two simple ways to fight fatigue at work
A study by American universities showed that micro-breaks and managerial support significantly reduce employee fatigue. The greatest effect is observed during periods of high stress and heavy workload.
How to save yourself from injuries during a blast wave: expert advice
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine refutes a widespread myth about the possibility of escaping from a blast wave. Experts explain the correct actions to take in case of an explosion threat and recommend seeking shelter instead of trying to escape.