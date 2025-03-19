Useful desserts without sugar: delicious alternatives for healthy eating
Kyiv • UNN
The article presents recipes for healthy desserts without sugar: chickpea dough, chocolate truffles, grilled peaches with ricotta, chia pudding and oatmeal cookies.
Healthy desserts are a great alternative to traditional sweets and a real find for those with a sweet tooth. If you are looking for an alternative to traditional desserts and want to try something new, UNN has prepared a selection of healthy desserts for you that can be prepared with delicious and simple ingredients. In this article, you will find recipes that are ideal for those who want to enjoy desserts without harming their health and figure.
Sugar-free chickpea cookie dough
Ingredients
500 g of canned chickpeas
1/2 cup nut oil
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Method of preparation
Step 1
Using a blender or food processor, combine chickpeas, nut oil, vanilla extract, cinnamon and sea salt.
Step 2
Beat for about 3-5 minutes, occasionally scraping the mixture from the walls, until a homogeneous, creamy mass is obtained.
Step 3
Add 1/2 cup of dark chocolate chips.
Step 4
Form 24 balls from the dough.
Note: This dough can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 5 days or frozen, then the shelf life will be up to 3 months.
Easy and delicious dishes for the perfect Saturday breakfast15.03.25, 07:13 • 31329 views
Chocolate pistachio truffles - vegan gluten-free energy snacks
Ingredients
1 cup peeled pistachios
2 tbsp. l. cocoa powder
2 tbsp. l. maple syrup
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Method of preparation
Step 1
Combine pistachios, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and maple syrup in a container.
Step 2
Mix all ingredients well until smooth.
Step 3
Make small balls from the resulting mass.
Step 4
Put the finished candies in the refrigerator for several hours.
Grilled peaches with honey ricotta
Ingredients
4 ripe peaches
1 tsp avocado oil
1/2 cup ricotta cheese
juice and zest of 1/2 lemon
1 tsp honey
fresh mint for serving (optional)
Method of preparation
Step 1
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. If you don't have a grill, you can use a grill oven. Grease the peach halves with oil. Place the peaches on the grill, cut side down, and grill for about 5 minutes, until tender but still holding their shape.
Step 2
Beat the ricotta with a hand mixer until the consistency of whipped cream.
Step 3
Add honey, lemon juice and zest and mix.
Step 4
Add about 1 tbsp. l. ricotta mixture to each peach. Top with fresh chopped mint and drizzle with honey, if desired.
Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes19.02.25, 08:32 • 231182 views
Cocoa, coconut and chia seed pudding
Ingredients
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 1/2 cups coconut milk
1/2 cup chia seeds
Method of preparation
Step 1
Combine cocoa powder, maple syrup, coconut milk and chia seeds and beat until smooth. Stir constantly until the mixture is completely mixed without lumps of cocoa.
Step 2
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 hours, until the mixture is thick, pudding-like consistency. Stir the mixture after the first 30 minutes in the refrigerator to make sure the pudding has set properly. Stir again after 60 minutes.
Step 3
Before serving, arrange in separate containers.
Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies without baking
Ingredients
1 ¼ cups peanut butter
1 cup oatmeal
½ cup chocolate chips
⅓ cup coconut flakes
⅓ cup ground flax seeds
¼ cup hemp seeds
¼ cup honey
pinch of salt
Method of preparation
Step 1
Combine all ingredients and mix until smooth.
Step 2
Divide the dough into 16 equal parts and roll each into a ball, pressing the dough tightly together so that it retains its round shape.
Step 3
Flatten each ball with your palms so that it takes the form of a cookie.
Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends07.03.25, 10:52 • 223972 views