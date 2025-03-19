Useful desserts without sugar: delicious alternatives for healthy eating

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15899 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105863 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168127 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105972 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342610 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173342 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144709 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196084 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124798 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Popular news

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159540 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37672 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85083 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23325 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20187 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15899 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85089 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105863 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168127 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159545 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20190 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23328 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37674 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47096 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135707 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Useful desserts without sugar: delicious alternatives for healthy eating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 137909 views

The article presents recipes for healthy desserts without sugar: chickpea dough, chocolate truffles, grilled peaches with ricotta, chia pudding and oatmeal cookies.

Useful desserts without sugar: delicious alternatives for healthy eating

Healthy desserts are a great alternative to traditional sweets and a real find for those with a sweet tooth. If you are looking for an alternative to traditional desserts and want to try something new, UNN has prepared a selection of healthy desserts for you that can be prepared with delicious and simple ingredients. In this article, you will find recipes that are ideal for those who want to enjoy desserts without harming their health and figure.

Sugar-free chickpea cookie dough

Ingredients

500 g of canned chickpeas

1/2 cup nut oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Method of preparation

Step 1

Using a blender or food processor, combine chickpeas, nut oil, vanilla extract, cinnamon and sea salt.

Step 2

Beat for about 3-5 minutes, occasionally scraping the mixture from the walls, until a homogeneous, creamy mass is obtained.

Step 3

Add 1/2 cup of dark chocolate chips.

Step 4

Form 24 balls from the dough.

Note: This dough can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 5 days or frozen, then the shelf life will be up to 3 months.

Easy and delicious dishes for the perfect Saturday breakfast15.03.25, 07:13 • 31329 views

Chocolate pistachio truffles - vegan gluten-free energy snacks

Ingredients

1 cup peeled pistachios

2 tbsp. l. cocoa powder

2 tbsp. l. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Method of preparation

Step 1

Combine pistachios, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and maple syrup in a container.

Step 2

Mix all ingredients well until smooth.

Step 3

Make small balls from the resulting mass.

Step 4

Put the finished candies in the refrigerator for several hours.

Grilled peaches with honey ricotta

Ingredients

4 ripe peaches

1 tsp avocado oil

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

juice and zest of 1/2 lemon

1 tsp honey

fresh mint for serving (optional)

Method of preparation

Step 1

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. If you don't have a grill, you can use a grill oven. Grease the peach halves with oil. Place the peaches on the grill, cut side down, and grill for about 5 minutes, until tender but still holding their shape.

Step 2

Beat the ricotta with a hand mixer until the consistency of whipped cream.

Step 3

Add honey, lemon juice and zest and mix.

Step 4

Add about 1 tbsp. l. ricotta mixture to each peach. Top with fresh chopped mint and drizzle with honey, if desired.

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes19.02.25, 08:32 • 231182 views

Cocoa, coconut and chia seed pudding

Ingredients

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 1/2 cups coconut milk

1/2 cup chia seeds

Method of preparation

Step 1

Combine cocoa powder, maple syrup, coconut milk and chia seeds and beat until smooth. Stir constantly until the mixture is completely mixed without lumps of cocoa.

Step 2

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 hours, until the mixture is thick, pudding-like consistency. Stir the mixture after the first 30 minutes in the refrigerator to make sure the pudding has set properly. Stir again after 60 minutes.

Step 3

Before serving, arrange in separate containers.

Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies without baking

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups peanut butter

1 cup oatmeal

½ cup chocolate chips

⅓ cup coconut flakes

⅓ cup ground flax seeds

¼ cup hemp seeds

¼ cup honey

pinch of salt

Method of preparation

Step 1

Combine all ingredients and mix until smooth.

Step 2

Divide the dough into 16 equal parts and roll each into a ball, pressing the dough tightly together so that it retains its round shape.

Step 3

Flatten each ball with your palms so that it takes the form of a cookie.

Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends07.03.25, 10:52 • 223972 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthLife hackPublications
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,324.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,138.25
Ethereum
$1,798.95