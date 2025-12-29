Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes

Beyoncé has joined the list of billionaires thanks to earnings from her Cowboy Carter tour and her own company, Parkwood Entertainment, making her one of the highest-paid musicians in the world in 2025. This was reported by Forbes, writes UNN.

Details

Beyoncé achieved her new status thanks to the country album Cowboy Carter, released last year, and the eponymous tour, which became one of the highest-grossing in 2025. The tour grossed over $400 million from ticket sales and another $50 million from merchandise.

The tour included over 350 crew members, 100 equipment trucks, and 8 747 aircraft to transport the stage, 32 shows in 9 stadiums in the US and Europe, a flying car, robotic arms, a golden mechanical bull, and the participation of family and former members of Destiny's Child.

Thanks to full control over production through her own company Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé secured higher profit margins. In 2025, her pre-tax income is estimated at $148 million, making her the third highest-paid musician in the world.

According to Forbes, 22 artists made it to the list of billionaires, five of whom are musicians. In addition to Beyoncé, the list includes: Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift.

