03:25 PM • 334 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 2126 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 9072 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 10933 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 17453 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 34558 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54130 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58591 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51505 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40411 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Beyoncé has become a dollar billionaire, according to Forbes, thanks to earnings from her successful Cowboy Carter tour and her own company, Parkwood Entertainment. Her pre-tax income in 2025 is estimated at $148 million, making her one of the highest-paid musicians in the world.

Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes

Beyoncé has joined the list of billionaires thanks to earnings from her Cowboy Carter tour and her own company, Parkwood Entertainment, making her one of the highest-paid musicians in the world in 2025. This was reported by Forbes, writes UNN.

Details

Beyoncé achieved her new status thanks to the country album Cowboy Carter, released last year, and the eponymous tour, which became one of the highest-grossing in 2025. The tour grossed over $400 million from ticket sales and another $50 million from merchandise.

The tour included over 350 crew members, 100 equipment trucks, and 8 747 aircraft to transport the stage, 32 shows in 9 stadiums in the US and Europe, a flying car, robotic arms, a golden mechanical bull, and the participation of family and former members of Destiny's Child.

Technical glitch at Beyoncé's concert: star hung above audience in flying Cadillac30.06.25, 18:30 • 2296 views

Thanks to full control over production through her own company Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé secured higher profit margins. In 2025, her pre-tax income is estimated at $148 million, making her the third highest-paid musician in the world.

According to Forbes, 22 artists made it to the list of billionaires, five of whom are musicians. In addition to Beyoncé, the list includes: Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift.

Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour15.07.25, 11:20 • 148416 views

Olga Rozgon

