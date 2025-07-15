Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour

Unreleased music by Beyonce was among several items stolen from a car in Atlanta, USA, just days before the singer's four-day concert as part of the Cowboy Carter tour, authorities confirmed, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

According to a police report, hard drives with unreleased songs, concert plans, as well as setlists of past and future performances of her tour were stolen from a rented car used by the singer's choreographer and one of her dancers.

The theft occurred on July 8, two days before Beyonce's first performance in Atlanta.

Atlanta police report that an arrest warrant has been issued, but the suspect's name has not been released.

Choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer DeAndre Blue told police they parked a rented black Jeep Wagoneer and went into a nearby food hall.

They told police that the car, which was also stolen, contained "some personal confidential information of the singer Beyonce."

The report states that among the stolen items were "five flash drives with watermarked music, unreleased tracks, filming plans for past and future concerts, and a setlist."

Other stolen items included a laptop, designer clothes, and Apple AirPods.

Authorities also checked the car for fingerprints and found "two very light prints."

It is unclear if the stolen items have been found.

Beyonce was in Atlanta as part of her stadium tour, Cowboy Carter. She has been performing in the city since July 10, and her last performance was scheduled for Monday evening.

Her husband, rapper Jay Z, made a surprise appearance on the third night of her performance in the city.

Choreographer Christopher Grant has worked with other famous musicians, including Shakira.

