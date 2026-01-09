Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened

Reports of Russia's use of the "Oreshnik" missile are a clear escalation against Ukraine and are intended to warn Europe and the United States; European partners must provide support to Ukraine through additional sanctions and air defense, said EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas on X on Friday, writes UNN.

Putin doesn’t want peace, Russia’s reply to diplomacy is more missiles and destruction. This deadly pattern of recurring major Russian strikes will repeat itself until we help Ukraine break it. Russia’s reported use of an Oreshnik missile is a clear escalation against Ukraine and meant as a warning to Europe and to the US - stated EU diplomacy chief Kallas.

Kallas emphasized that "EU countries must dig deeper into their air-defence stocks and deliver now."

"We must also further raise the cost of this war for Moscow, including through tougher sanctions," the EU's top diplomat said.

Addition

Ukraine initiates an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and a response within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE, following Russia's claims of using a ballistic missile, the so-called "Oreshnik," against the Lviv region.

Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA