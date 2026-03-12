$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
02:55 PM • 50 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 1370 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 6118 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 17031 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34250 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 44507 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 54491 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 68030 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 58969 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 46239 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.1m/s
35%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killedMarch 12, 05:41 AM • 49773 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhotoMarch 12, 07:59 AM • 35887 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 32409 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 27336 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 22581 views
Publications
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 4352 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 4880 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 27998 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 33078 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 59953 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
António Costa
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Iraq
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 782 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 1278 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 15117 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 42881 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 31406 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
ChatGPT
DJI Mavic

Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6092 views

Due to the warm winter, parasites have become more active in parks and yards. Doctors recommend year-round prevention with pills and checking pets after walks.

Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment

The tick season for pets has actually already started. Due to the warm winter and temperature fluctuations, parasites became active a few weeks ago, and they can be found not only in the forest or tall grass, but even in yards and entrances. Yelyzaveta Babiy, a veterinarian, told UNN journalist more about where animals most often pick up ticks, how to notice them in time, and which protective measures work best.

Details

Tick activity depends not on the season, but primarily on air temperature. Therefore, due to unstable weather, they can appear even in winter. According to the veterinarian, the first cases were recorded a few weeks ago this year.

To navigate, you need to understand that the tick doesn't care what season or time of year it is. It focuses more on temperature. If the temperature is approximately from zero to plus two degrees, then ticks are already active, and due to temperature fluctuations this winter, even during cold periods, ticks had to be removed from dogs.

- explains Yelyzaveta Babiy.

Most often, parasites live in the natural environment, but an animal can pick up a tick even in an urban environment.

Tick season: veterinarian gave advice on how to protect pets09.03.25, 11:44 • 139416 views

Of course, ticks are most often found in grassy areas, because this is their natural habitat. But they can also be found in park areas, on walking grounds. Sometimes an animal becomes a mechanical carrier: the tick did not bite it, but it simply remains on the fur and is transferred to another place. Even in entrances or in the yards of private houses, ticks can sometimes be found.

 - says the veterinarian.

It is not always easy to notice a parasite on an animal, especially if the dog has a thick undercoat, and it is almost impossible to see a small tick at all until it has latched on. Therefore, Yelyzaveta Babiy advises pet owners to inspect their pets after each walk.

As a rule, you can already see the tick that has bitten and filled with blood. A small parasite is almost never noticeable. It is best to wipe the animal with a damp white towel after a walk, because ticks stick to it and are clearly visible on white. Also, you can use a regular lint roller or grooming gloves, slightly moistened with water.

- advises Yelyzaveta Babiy.

Also, do not forget about animal protection. There is a whole arsenal of methods - tablets, drops on the withers, sprays and special collars. However, the doctor says, they have different mechanisms of action. For example, some drugs do not repel ticks, but only prevent them from transmitting dangerous infections.

Tablets and drops work like this: the tick bites the animal, but during the bite it does not have time to transmit the pathogen. The active substance is distributed in the body and is safe for the dog, but toxic for the tick, then the tick develops a strong reaction of the nervous system and dies. That is, the fact of a bite may occur, but infection does not occur.

- explains the veterinarian.

The veterinarian also emphasizes that even animals that do not go outside need to be treated for ticks, as the parasite can enter the apartment even with a person on clothes or shoes.

Tick season: Doctors explain how to protect children from dangerous infections 01.05.25, 13:55 • 6460 views

Even if the animal does not leave the apartment, it still needs to be treated. A person can bring a tick on clothes or shoes and it will get into the house. Therefore, prevention should be year-round - this is the easiest way to protect your pet.

- emphasizes Yelyzaveta Babiy.

The greatest danger of a bite lies precisely in the diseases that ticks can transmit, says the veterinarian. Many of them affect the animal's blood cells and can lead to serious consequences, and in complex cases, the body even begins to attack its own healthy cells.

Ticks transmit blood-borne parasitic diseases - microorganisms that live in blood cells. When there are many of them, the cells are destroyed, oxygen starvation of the body occurs, and severe intoxication. The body begins to actively fight, inflammation occurs, and sometimes even healthy cells can be damaged.

 - says the veterinarian.

Regarding the first symptoms of a tick-borne disease, they may be subtle, says the doctor. However, if the animal becomes less active, eats worse, or rests more, you should consult a specialist.

Initially, this is a decrease in activity or refusal to eat. Then shortness of breath, severe fatigue after normal loads may appear. In more severe cases, jaundice of the mucous membranes, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever appear. If such symptoms appear, you should immediately contact a veterinarian.

 - emphasizes Yelyzaveta Babiy.

And if the owner has already found a tick on the animal, it must be carefully removed.

It is very important not to grab the tick by its belly, but as close to the skin as possible - by the area near the head. If you pull on a blood-filled belly, it can tear off, and the head will remain in the skin. After the tick has been removed, the bite site should be treated with alcohol or iodine and it is imperative to take the animal to the doctor, after which - carefully observe the animal for several days - emphasizes the doctor.

How to protect yourself during tick season - advice from an infectious disease specialist06.04.25, 08:00 • 208568 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyHealth
Animals