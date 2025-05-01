$41.470.09
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Tick season: Doctors explain how to protect children from dangerous infections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2764 views

With the warming weather, there have been more frequent cases of children seeking medical attention due to tick bites. Doctors urge people to seek help in order to avoid Lyme disease and encephalitis.

With the warming, parents with children are increasingly turning to doctors after tick bites. After the "opening of the season" for doctors, such assistance becomes a daily practice. How to act in case of a parasite bite in order to prevent complications, reports UNN with reference to the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt.

Details

Ticks can be carriers of serious infections, including borreliosis (Lyme disease) and tick-borne encephalitis. Often, children get to doctors already with developed symptoms, when they have long forgotten about the fact of the bite itself, which greatly complicates diagnosis and treatment.

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms28.04.25, 17:20 • 60871 view

If the tick is still on the body, do not remove it yourself. Contact the hospital, where it will be removed correctly and safely.

If the tick has already "fallen off", you still need to consult a family doctor or infectious disease specialist. Only a doctor will determine whether prophylactic treatment or further examinations are needed, explained Raisa Mostovenka, head of the infectious diagnostic boxed department of NDSL Okhmatdyt.

According to her, it is also worth carefully monitoring the appearance of redness, rashes or changes in the child's behavior - these are signals for immediate consultation with medical specialists. In some cases, symptoms may appear even after several weeks or years.".

How to protect yourself during tick season - advice from an infectious disease specialist06.04.25, 08:00 • 208289 views

After a tick bite, the doctor may prescribe short-term prophylactic antibiotic therapy, and if necessary - serological tests (for the presence of antibodies to Borrelia).

To reduce risks, follow simple rules:

  • for walks in nature, choose clothes that cover your arms and legs, and headgear;
    • carefully inspect the child after returning home;
      • use repellents (substances, liquids that repel insects, ticks, rodents) allowed for children, but remember: ticks are becoming more and more resistant.

        Tick activity is not a reason to abandon walks in nature. However, it is worth remembering about caution and safety measures.

        Let us remind you

        Last summer in Zaporizhzhia, in just one week, from 26.07 to 02.08.2024, 6 cases of Lyme disease were registered.

        Liliia Naboka

        SocietyHealth
        Ukraine
