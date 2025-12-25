White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Kyiv • UNN
The White House has released a photo card featuring US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The couple smiles and holds hands, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Details
The photo shows US President Donald Trump in a classic suit with a traditional red tie, and his wife Melania in a snow-white jacket and skirt. The couple is smiling and holding hands.
"Merry Christmas!" the post reads.
Recall
US First Lady Melania Trump inspected the official White House Christmas tree, as announced by presidential aide Margo Martin. The 25-foot tree arrived from Corson's Tree Farm.