White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump

04:14 PM • 1666 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 20663 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 22612 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 25323 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 20198 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 18115 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 14230 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 52638 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 69462 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32875 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 20240 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 18926 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 11854 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 22676 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 4516 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 20667 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 52641 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 38497 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 69465 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 56426 views
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 158 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 3436 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 4526 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 11872 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 18941 views
YouTube

White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The White House has released a photo card featuring US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The couple smiles and holds hands, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump

The White House has published a photo postcard featuring US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, UNN reports.

Details

The photo shows US President Donald Trump in a classic suit with a traditional red tie, and his wife Melania in a snow-white jacket and skirt. The couple is smiling and holding hands.

"Merry Christmas!" the post reads.

20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released17.12.25, 21:12 • 57260 views

Recall

US First Lady Melania Trump inspected the official White House Christmas tree, as announced by presidential aide Margo Martin. The 25-foot tree arrived from Corson's Tree Farm.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldUNN Lite
New Year
Melania Trump
War in Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine