White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump

The White House has published a photo postcard featuring US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, UNN reports.

The photo shows US President Donald Trump in a classic suit with a traditional red tie, and his wife Melania in a snow-white jacket and skirt. The couple is smiling and holding hands.

"Merry Christmas!" the post reads.

US First Lady Melania Trump inspected the official White House Christmas tree, as announced by presidential aide Margo Martin. The 25-foot tree arrived from Corson's Tree Farm.