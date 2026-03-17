US Embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets and drones

Photo: Reuters

The US Embassy in Baghdad was hit by a combined rocket and drone attack this morning. This was reported by sources in the Iraqi security services, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, rockets and at least five drones were fired at the facility from areas around the Iraqi capital. The attack is called the most intense since the beginning of the US, Israel, and Iran war.

Eyewitnesses report seeing at least three drones heading towards the embassy. The C-RAM air defense system was able to destroy two of them.

However, one drone broke through to the diplomatic mission's territory.

Fire and smoke were seen on the embassy grounds – a witness reported.

Explosions were also heard in various districts of Baghdad. Information about possible casualties or the extent of damage is currently being clarified.

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