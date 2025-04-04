Yulia Sviridenko

$41.340.03
News by theme

This is not a problem for us: Zelenskyy on tariffs from the USA

According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.

Economy • 06:10 PM • 5580 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The US has introduced a 10% duty for Ukraine, but it is not critical. In 2024, exports to the US amounted to $874 million, while imports reached $3.4 billion. Ukraine is hoping for better terms.

Economy • April 3, 06:50 AM • 151378 views

The export market in Ukraine continues to grow despite the war with Russia - Svyrydenko

Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.

War • April 2, 03:37 PM • 23967 views

Head of the State Labor Service Degnera declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income for 2024

Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.

Economy • March 30, 05:22 AM • 33847 views

"Under discussion": Svyrydenko clarified the details of the minerals deal with the United States

The Ukrainian government is working on an agreement with the United States on minerals that will reflect the interests of Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated that the United States has proposed a new version of the agreement.

Economy • March 28, 11:39 AM • 174057 views

"We have indeed received the text of the agreement" - Svyrydenko on the deal with the USA on minerals

The Ukrainian government has received the text of the agreement from the United States regarding mineral resources. A final consensus has not yet been reached, and processing and consultations are ongoing.

Economy • March 28, 09:46 AM • 32023 views

Minister for Veterans Affairs Kalmykova declared over 567 thousand UAH of income

Natalia Kalmykova declared 567,322 UAH of income for the past year. She owns land, a house in Vinnytsia region, two apartments in Vinnytsia and a CITROEN C3 car.

Society • March 26, 08:38 AM • 19705 views

Some applications for winter eSupport will be processed by the end of April: the government has already completed payments

Ukrainians received UAH 703 million in aid as part of the Winter eSupport. About 60% of the funds were spent on utility services, applications through Ukrposhta will be processed by the end of April.

Economy • March 24, 10:06 AM • 34414 views

Minister of Economy Svyrydenko declared more than UAH 1.2 million in salary

Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy, declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary, bank accounts, apartments in Kyiv, Chernihiv, land in Chernihiv region and BMW X3.

Economy • March 22, 10:16 PM • 65456 views

The first Ukrainians purchased housing through the eOselya program using the eVidnovlennya certificate - Ministry of Economy

Two IDPs became the first to purchase housing through the eOselya program, using the eVidnovlennya certificate as a down payment.

Society • March 7, 03:38 PM • 18969 views

France will provide Ukraine with 200 million euros: where the funds will go

France allocates 200 million euros for the support of energy recovery, housing, healthcare, and demining in Ukraine. The first 19 projects have already been selected for implementation over the next 16 months.

Economy • March 7, 01:29 PM • 15926 views

“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized either Svyrydenko or Sibiga to sign an agreement on a reconstruction investment fund with the United States. The final decision on the signatory will be announced tomorrow.

Economy • February 27, 03:04 PM • 29346 views

Yermak on a new round of talks with the US: We are making progress in our work

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, and the Ukrainian delegation held talks with their American partners on a new agreement. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, including the US Treasury Secretary and National Security Advisor.

Economy • February 23, 04:52 PM • 119129 views

No one gave up anything: Yermak on working on an agreement with the US

The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine continues to negotiate with the United States on rare earth metals. According to him, the negotiation process is taking place in a normal working mode.

Economy • February 23, 01:34 PM • 118098 views

Svyrydenko: $350 billion worth of mineral resources are located in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The First Vice Prime Minister reported the presence of valuable resources in the occupied territories currently controlled by Russia. Among them is titanium, which is used in the aviation and defense industries.

Economy • February 23, 01:13 PM • 23216 views

Ukraine plans to extend the deadline for rebooking employees until March 31: what is known

The government plans to extend the deadline for re-booking of employees liable for military service until March 31, 2024. The decision is due to the inaccessibility of state registers for more than 20 days due to cyberattacks.

Society • February 23, 01:10 PM • 102639 views

Yermak and Svyrydenko to hold a new round of talks with the US today: what is known

The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko are leaving for a new round of talks with their American partners. The meetings will focus on further support for Ukraine, economic cooperation, and security assistance.

Economy • February 23, 12:59 PM • 20423 views

“Winter eSupport” is most often spent on utilities: the Ministry of Economy named other popular categories of expenses

Ukrainians spent UAH 6. 7 billion of the UAH 9.6 billion of state aid under the ePromotion and National Cashback programs. 56% of the funds were spent on utilities, the rest on communications, food and other services.

Economy • February 18, 02:49 AM • 33917 views

Ministry of Economy assesses the impact of US duties on Ukrainian steel: it is ready to seek solutions with partners

The US imposes new duties on steel imports, which will affect Ukrainian exports of steel products. The Ukrainian side is looking for a solution by March 12, when the 25% tariffs are to take effect.

Economy • February 11, 02:35 PM • 104079 views

Ukraine's rare earth metals demanded by Trump in exchange for aid: what is known about them

Ukraine has the largest lithium and titanium reserves in Europe, as well as other valuable deposits. Russia has already occupied 33% of rare earth mineral deposits, and the United States is interested in gaining access to Ukrainian resources.

War • February 4, 08:45 AM • 190422 views

Education vouchers will be available in Diia, and employment programs will increase - Ministry of Economy

In 2024, 23,000 Ukrainians received vouchers for education, and 67,000 underwent vocational training under the Employment Service's programs. The Ministry of Economy plans to expand programs and make services more accessible through Diia.

Society • January 29, 02:38 PM • 24781 views

Ukraine is ready to sell part of Ukrnafta and Sense Bank - Sviridenko

The Cabinet of Ministers is ready to privatize Sense Bank and is considering the sale of part of Ukrnafta. It is also planning to transfer the Chornomorsk port to a concession as part of a public-private partnership.

Economy • January 24, 12:41 PM • 30808 views

Business expects the active phase of the war to end this year - Svyrydenko

First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has expressed optimistic business expectations that the active phase of the war will end in 2025. Investment in Ukraine requires security guarantees, including through NATO mechanisms.

War • January 23, 10:56 AM • 30793 views

Sappers returned 17 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine's territory to use in 2024

In 2024, 35 thousand square kilometers of territory were surveyed and demined in Ukraine, of which 17 thousand square kilometers were returned to use. 73 mine action operators and 200 mechanical demining vehicles were engaged.

War • January 9, 02:18 AM • 26097 views

Employers will be able to read employees' correspondence - a draft of the new Labor Code

The draft of the new Labor Code provides for the right of employers to monitor work-related correspondence and install video surveillance. The control is possible only as a last resort and subject to informing employees.

Society • January 7, 05:52 PM • 29673 views

The volume of loans issued under the eHouse program increased by 65% in 2024

In 2024, 8. 5 thousand Ukrainian families received loans under the eHouse program worth UAH 14.6 billion. Military personnel and law enforcement officers received the most loans - 49% of the total.

Society • January 7, 10:53 AM • 23795 views

Labor market: demand for specialists has reached pre-war levels, up to 100 thousand Ukrainians have changed their profession

The demand for specialists in Ukraine has reached pre-war levels, and the government has launched dozens of retraining programs. In 2025, it is planned to allocate 700 million euros to retrain another 180,000 Ukrainians.

Society • December 31, 11:09 AM • 19598 views

Ukraine must fulfill 56 indicators to receive €12.5 billion from the EU in 2025

Ukraine can receive €12. 5 billion from the EU in 2025 if it fulfills 56 indicators of the Ukraine Facility program. In 2024, €16.2 billion is expected after the 23 steps of the program are completed.

Economy • December 27, 12:18 PM • 16429 views

National cashback payments for December-January have been postponed until the end of winter: Ministry of Economy explained why

The state paid UAH 388 million in cashback to Ukrainians for the purchase of domestic goods, with payments doubling in November. Payments for December and January have been postponed to the end of February 2025 due to the peculiarities of the budget process.

Society • December 25, 11:33 AM • 19784 views

Ukraine's economy slowed to 4%: which industries showed results

Ukraine's economy grew by 4% in 11 months of 2024. The main drivers were transportation, construction, manufacturing, and domestic trade.

Economy • December 12, 08:18 AM • 16705 views