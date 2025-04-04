Yulia Sviridenko

According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.
The US has introduced a 10% duty for Ukraine, but it is not critical. In 2024, exports to the US amounted to $874 million, while imports reached $3.4 billion. Ukraine is hoping for better terms.
Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.
Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.
The Ukrainian government is working on an agreement with the United States on minerals that will reflect the interests of Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated that the United States has proposed a new version of the agreement.
The Ukrainian government has received the text of the agreement from the United States regarding mineral resources. A final consensus has not yet been reached, and processing and consultations are ongoing.
Natalia Kalmykova declared 567,322 UAH of income for the past year. She owns land, a house in Vinnytsia region, two apartments in Vinnytsia and a CITROEN C3 car.
Ukrainians received UAH 703 million in aid as part of the Winter eSupport. About 60% of the funds were spent on utility services, applications through Ukrposhta will be processed by the end of April.
Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy, declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary, bank accounts, apartments in Kyiv, Chernihiv, land in Chernihiv region and BMW X3.
Two IDPs became the first to purchase housing through the eOselya program, using the eVidnovlennya certificate as a down payment.
France allocates 200 million euros for the support of energy recovery, housing, healthcare, and demining in Ukraine. The first 19 projects have already been selected for implementation over the next 16 months.
The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized either Svyrydenko or Sibiga to sign an agreement on a reconstruction investment fund with the United States. The final decision on the signatory will be announced tomorrow.
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, and the Ukrainian delegation held talks with their American partners on a new agreement. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, including the US Treasury Secretary and National Security Advisor.
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine continues to negotiate with the United States on rare earth metals. According to him, the negotiation process is taking place in a normal working mode.
The First Vice Prime Minister reported the presence of valuable resources in the occupied territories currently controlled by Russia. Among them is titanium, which is used in the aviation and defense industries.
The government plans to extend the deadline for re-booking of employees liable for military service until March 31, 2024. The decision is due to the inaccessibility of state registers for more than 20 days due to cyberattacks.
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko are leaving for a new round of talks with their American partners. The meetings will focus on further support for Ukraine, economic cooperation, and security assistance.
Ukrainians spent UAH 6. 7 billion of the UAH 9.6 billion of state aid under the ePromotion and National Cashback programs. 56% of the funds were spent on utilities, the rest on communications, food and other services.
The US imposes new duties on steel imports, which will affect Ukrainian exports of steel products. The Ukrainian side is looking for a solution by March 12, when the 25% tariffs are to take effect.
Ukraine has the largest lithium and titanium reserves in Europe, as well as other valuable deposits. Russia has already occupied 33% of rare earth mineral deposits, and the United States is interested in gaining access to Ukrainian resources.
In 2024, 23,000 Ukrainians received vouchers for education, and 67,000 underwent vocational training under the Employment Service's programs. The Ministry of Economy plans to expand programs and make services more accessible through Diia.
The Cabinet of Ministers is ready to privatize Sense Bank and is considering the sale of part of Ukrnafta. It is also planning to transfer the Chornomorsk port to a concession as part of a public-private partnership.
First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has expressed optimistic business expectations that the active phase of the war will end in 2025. Investment in Ukraine requires security guarantees, including through NATO mechanisms.
In 2024, 35 thousand square kilometers of territory were surveyed and demined in Ukraine, of which 17 thousand square kilometers were returned to use. 73 mine action operators and 200 mechanical demining vehicles were engaged.
The draft of the new Labor Code provides for the right of employers to monitor work-related correspondence and install video surveillance. The control is possible only as a last resort and subject to informing employees.
In 2024, 8. 5 thousand Ukrainian families received loans under the eHouse program worth UAH 14.6 billion. Military personnel and law enforcement officers received the most loans - 49% of the total.
The demand for specialists in Ukraine has reached pre-war levels, and the government has launched dozens of retraining programs. In 2025, it is planned to allocate 700 million euros to retrain another 180,000 Ukrainians.
Ukraine can receive €12. 5 billion from the EU in 2025 if it fulfills 56 indicators of the Ukraine Facility program. In 2024, €16.2 billion is expected after the 23 steps of the program are completed.
The state paid UAH 388 million in cashback to Ukrainians for the purchase of domestic goods, with payments doubling in November. Payments for December and January have been postponed to the end of February 2025 due to the peculiarities of the budget process.
Ukraine's economy grew by 4% in 11 months of 2024. The main drivers were transportation, construction, manufacturing, and domestic trade.