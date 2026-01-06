$42.420.13
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
A single email address for appeals to the Military Ombudsman has been launched in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

A single email address for appeals to the Military Ombudsman has been introduced in Ukraine. It is intended for considering issues related to military service.

A single email address for appeals to the Military Ombudsman has been launched in Ukraine
Photo: Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine

A single electronic address for submitting appeals to the Military Ombudsman has started operating in Ukraine. It is intended for considering issues related to military service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to the legislation, the Military Ombudsman specializes in issues related to military service. Individuals who have problematic issues in this area can submit an appeal.

How to submit an appeal: prepare a letter of appeal addressed to the Military Ombudsman with a clear description of the problem; if possible, attach documents confirming the stated facts; be sure to indicate a current email address and mobile phone number for feedback; send the appeal along with attachments to [email protected]

 - the post says.

In addition, work is currently underway to create a hotline for the Office of the Military Ombudsman with a short number, as well as the possibility of submitting appeals through messengers and the "Army+" application.

The launch of these options will be announced on the official pages of the Military Ombudsman on social networks

- the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reports.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the state will compensate 50% of car insurance for veterans. This also applies to people who have received disabilities as a result of the war.

Alla Kiosak

