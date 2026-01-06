A single email address for appeals to the Military Ombudsman has been launched in Ukraine

Photo: Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine

A single electronic address for submitting appeals to the Military Ombudsman has started operating in Ukraine. It is intended for considering issues related to military service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to the legislation, the Military Ombudsman specializes in issues related to military service. Individuals who have problematic issues in this area can submit an appeal.

How to submit an appeal: prepare a letter of appeal addressed to the Military Ombudsman with a clear description of the problem; if possible, attach documents confirming the stated facts; be sure to indicate a current email address and mobile phone number for feedback; send the appeal along with attachments to [email protected] - the post says.

In addition, work is currently underway to create a hotline for the Office of the Military Ombudsman with a short number, as well as the possibility of submitting appeals through messengers and the "Army+" application.

The launch of these options will be announced on the official pages of the Military Ombudsman on social networks - the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reports.

