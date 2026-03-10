In Russia, the "Kremniy El Group" plant, which produces chips for missile systems and drones, was attacked - Russian media

The "Kremniy El Group" plant in Bryansk, Russia, which produces chips for missile systems and drones, has been attacked, UNN reports, citing OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

Details

Based on eyewitness footage from Bryansk, OSINT analyst ASTRA confirmed that the microelectronics plant "Kremniy El Group" was indeed attacked, an attack that ASTRA subscribers had previously reported.

The video was shot from Bryansky Front Street, approximately 1.3 km from the plant. The enterprise was likely attacked by Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Channels close to law enforcement reported 2 dead and at least 10 injured as a result of the strike on Bryansk.

The regional governor, Oleksandr Bogomaz, confirmed the missile strike on Bryansk and stated that there were dead and wounded, but did not specify the number.

Additionally

"Kremniy El Group" is a major Russian manufacturer of microelectronics. The enterprise is the successor to the Bryansk Semiconductor Devices Plant (BZPP) and produces integrated circuits, diodes, transistors, power modules, and other semiconductor components.

The enterprise produces electronic components used in various weapons systems and military equipment, including missile systems, air defense systems, and drones. This includes the Pantsir SAM system, Iskander, Topol-M, Bulava tactical missile systems, S-300 and S-400 SAM systems, as well as electronic warfare and radar systems.