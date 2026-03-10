$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 464 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 12174 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 18521 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14586 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 21984 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 25692 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38488 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48890 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 52131 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 84336 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
57%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideoMarch 10, 08:42 AM • 33759 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - KlymenkoMarch 10, 09:07 AM • 31651 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 21372 views
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - MediaPhoto12:51 PM • 12774 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 14207 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 7930 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 12131 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 18497 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38473 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48876 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Turkey
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries05:17 PM • 828 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideo04:04 PM • 3692 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 14281 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 21447 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 28507 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
Shahed-136
Social network

US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

The US is easing restrictions on Russian oil trade due to the crisis in the Persian Gulf. This will give Russia additional funds to finance the war in Ukraine.

US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?

US President announced the lifting of restrictions to lower fuel prices. Trump also announced the imminent end of the war against Iran in the near future.

A partial easing of oil trade-related sanctions could help stabilize the global energy market amid the war in the Middle East. However, even such temporary solutions provide Russia with additional financial resources that can be used in the war against Ukraine. Viktor Halchynskyi, former spokesman for NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" in Lviv region, financier, told UNN about this in a comment.

Partial lifting of sanctions - market logic

According to the expert, the easing of restrictions on oil trade is partly explained by the situation on the world market. Due to the war in the Middle East, risks for oil transportation through the Persian Gulf, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the key routes for global energy supplies, have sharply increased.

Halchynskyi explains that against this background, the demand for oil from other regions, which does not depend on the route through the Persian Gulf, is growing.

If we talk about sanctions issues, then on the one hand, this is a logical step. The demand for oil that is not in the Persian Gulf and does not pass through it is growing. We see that even Donald Trump's statements, quite emotional, influenced the market and lowered the price of oil.

- he noted.

The expert added that one of the factors for the decision could also be the need to ensure stable supplies for large consumers, particularly India.

The partial lifting of sanctions, particularly for Indian suppliers, can satisfy the large demand that this country generates in the world market.

- Halchynskyi explained.

At the same time, this decision, according to him, partly looks like an attempt to buy time while the international community seeks ways to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently used much less due to the risks of attacks.

Russia will receive additional income, but not fully

Halchynskyi notes that in the short term, Russia may benefit from the easing of sanctions, as some of its oil tankers are currently effectively waiting for the opportunity to sell their cargo.

In the short term, Russia can win from this story. Some oil tankers are just standing at sea and waiting for the opportunity to sell their cargo. If there is a chance to do so, Russia will get money for it.

- he said.

However, the expert emphasizes that Russia will not be able to fully take advantage of this situation.

Russia will not be able to use this to the full due to the limited capacity of alternative export routes and limitations in its own tanker fleet.

- Halchynskyi explained.

According to him, the easing of sanctions may allow oil prices to remain relatively stable until the situation with sea routes stabilizes.

Can sanctions be lifted for a longer period?

One of the risks is the possibility that the temporary easing of sanctions could drag on. This could happen if the war in the Middle East continues for a long time and transport routes remain blocked.

If the war in the Persian Gulf drags on and the Strait of Hormuz is effectively blocked, the world could face a shortage of oil from this region. In such a case, temporary solutions may continue.

- Halchynskyi noted.

However, he emphasized that in the event of a rapid stabilization of the situation, the continuation of such decisions seems less likely.

Donald Trump links the further lifting of sanctions against Russia to the end of the war against Ukraine. And we see that Russia does not agree to such proposals. Therefore, in conditions of a stable oil market, further lifting of sanctions seems unlikely.

- the expert explained.

At the same time, Halchynskyi noted that it is quite difficult to predict Trump's decisions.

Probably no one can comment on or predict President Trump's decisions. He is quite unpredictable: today he can make one statement, and in a few hours - a completely opposite one.

- he added.

Will this affect fuel prices in Ukraine?

Speaking about fuel prices, the expert noted that the key factor remains not so much the sanctions policy as the physical volumes of oil on the market.

This is more related not to sanctions, but to the physical volume of oil. If the price of oil does not rise and there are stable supplies, then there is a chance that prices will stabilize.

- he explained.

According to Halchynskyi, Ukraine depends primarily on the European oil products market, so fuel prices within the country largely follow trends in Europe.

If oil costs about $120 per barrel, it will seriously affect fuel prices. We simply will not be able to find cheap oil products to buy.

- the expert noted.

At the same time, with stable supplies of oil and fuel to Europe, the market has a chance to stabilize.

If physical supplies of oil and fuel to the European market are stable and at a clear price, then prices in Ukraine will not rise sharply either.

- Halchynskyi concluded.

Energy as a tool of war

The situation with the possible partial easing of sanctions against Russian oil once again demonstrates that the energy market is closely intertwined with geopolitics. Formally, such decisions can be explained by the desire to stabilize world oil prices amid the war in the Middle East and risks to supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. However, for Ukraine, such steps have much deeper consequences.

Any easing of sanctions against the Russian energy sector means an increase in foreign currency revenues to the Russian budget. It is these funds that the Kremlin uses to finance the war - the production of weapons, the purchase of components, and the maintenance of the military machine. Even a partial expansion of opportunities for selling Russian oil can give Moscow additional resources to continue its aggression.

In this context, it is important for Ukraine not only to identify risks but also to actively work with partners to explain the consequences of such decisions. Kyiv must insist that sanctions pressure on Russia must remain a systemic and long-term tool for deterring the aggressor.

Otherwise, any easing of sanctions could create a dangerous precedent: aggression brings economic losses only temporarily, and then the world is forced to reopen markets due to global crises. That is why for Ukraine, the issue of sanctions against Russian energy remains not only economic but also security-related - and the struggle for their preservation must be one of the key areas of diplomatic work.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
India
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Iran