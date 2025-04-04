$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15075 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27324 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64129 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212802 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122071 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391184 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310153 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213636 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244161 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255064 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131024 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212819 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391200 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253926 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310162 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2630 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13571 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44699 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71945 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57055 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

India

News by theme

iPhone could soar in price to $2300 due to Trump's tariffs - Reuters

Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.

Economy • April 4, 08:55 AM • 10884 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

The earthquake in Myanmar killed 3,145 people and injured more than 4,500. The UN notes that more than 17 million people have been affected by the disaster, more than 9 million seriously.

News of the World • April 3, 06:00 PM • 10315 views

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT

The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.

News of the World • April 3, 07:05 AM • 6652 views

Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.

Economy • April 2, 03:22 PM • 21094 views

India: 18 dead and 5 injured in powerful explosion at firecracker factory

A powerful explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in India, resulting in numerous casualties. The authorities will provide financial assistance to the victims and families of the deceased.

News of the World • April 1, 11:52 AM • 9298 views

Oil is rising on expectations of Trump's actions on Russian oil and Iran

Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.

Economy • March 31, 02:17 PM • 45518 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742768 views

Oil is getting cheaper amid Trump's threat of sanctions against Russia

The market is reacting to Trump's ambiguous statements regarding possible sanctions against Russian oil. Brent price fell to $72 a barrel after his words.

Economy • March 31, 05:52 AM • 12593 views

Earthquake in Myanmar: death toll rises to 694, more than 1,500 people injured

In Myanmar, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 7 has killed 694 people and injured 1,670. The epicenter was near Mandalay, and tremors were felt in several Asian countries.

News of the World • March 29, 05:03 AM • 14906 views

Earthquake in Southeast Asia: dozens of victims and destruction in Thailand, Myanmar and other countries

A powerful earthquake struck Southeast Asia, killing more than 30 people. A skyscraper was destroyed in Thailand, a mosque collapsed in Myanmar, and there are casualties and missing persons.

News of the World • March 28, 12:13 PM • 151025 views

The US will introduce a 25% duty on imported cars from April 2

Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.

News of the World • March 26, 10:45 PM • 17492 views

Trump promised high duties on countries buying Venezuelan oil: may hit China and India

US President Donald Trump has introduced a 25% duty on imports of Venezuelan oil, which may affect China and India. Caracas called it an act of aggression, but the US is ready for negotiations.

Economy • March 25, 07:53 AM • 18015 views

Mass Buddhist protests in India: fighting for the shrine in Bodh Gaya

In the Indian city of Bodh Gaya, Buddhists are demanding that control of the Mahabodhi Temple be transferred to them. Protesters are demanding the repeal of the 1949 law that allows Hindus to participate in the management of the temple.

News of the World • March 24, 04:54 PM • 8793 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31321 views

"Shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation transports more than 60% of Russian oil exports by sea: details from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

In 2024, Russia transported more than 60% of its seaborne oil exports thanks to a shadow fleet of tankers. Total seaborne oil exports are estimated at over €80 billion.

War • March 22, 12:58 PM • 28787 views

The Consulate General of Ukraine opened in Mumbai

The Consulate General of Ukraine has opened in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. This will help protect the rights of citizens and develop business contacts.

Politics • March 20, 05:52 PM • 12504 views

Parkinson's disease will affect more than 25 million people by 2050 - research

By 2050, the number of people with Parkinson's disease in the world will increase to 25. 2 million. The largest increase is expected in East Asia, and regular physical activity reduces the risk.

Health • March 19, 07:39 PM • 22050 views

A curfew has been imposed in India due to an attack on police officers near the tomb

The Indian authorities have imposed a curfew in Nagpur after an attack on police officers. The reason was a protest by a Hindu group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

News of the World • March 18, 08:00 AM • 8731 views

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy will visit India to participate in a geopolitical forum

Andriy Sybiha will visit India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue geopolitical forum. Meetings are also planned to expand economic cooperation between Ukraine and India.

Politics • March 16, 05:00 PM • 25499 views

Russia uses Bitcoin and USDT for foreign oil trade

Russian companies are using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and USDT to circumvent sanctions in foreign oil trade with China and India. Cryptocurrency helps convert yuan and rupees into rubles.

Economy • March 14, 11:38 AM • 12188 views

US sanctions against Russian tankers are weakening: oil exports are rising and more and more vessels are leaving ports - Bloomberg

Russian tankers from the 'blacklist' have resumed oil transportation for the first time in a year. Exports from Russian ports reached 3.37 million barrels per day, the highest level since November.

Economy • March 11, 04:04 PM • 28283 views

The dirtiest cities in the world have been named: where Ukrainian settlements ended up

IQAir published its annual report on air quality in the world. The most polluted cities are located in Asia, and the first Ukrainian city - Stryi - ranked 234th in the rating.

Society • March 11, 08:53 AM • 32372 views

Global coffee traders are reducing purchases due to record price increases

Arabica coffee prices have risen by 70% over the year, leading to shortages on store shelves. Traders and roasters are cutting back on purchases, expecting prices to fall by 30% by the end of the year.

Economy • March 7, 01:46 PM • 20069 views

Trump threatened large tariffs on goods produced outside the USA

The President of the USA announced the implementation of mirror tariffs on imports from other countries starting April 2. Trump emphasized the unfairness of the current system, where the USA imposes lower tariffs than their trading partners.

News of the World • March 5, 03:37 AM • 24411 views

More than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050 - study

By 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Research shows a 121% increase in the number of sick among youth, posing a threat to healthcare systems.

Society • March 4, 08:19 AM • 23160 views

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.

Economy • March 1, 10:59 AM • 45541 views

Von der Leyen: peace talks must lead to a just peace, with a prosperous Ukraine

The head of the European Commission said that it was necessary to achieve a just peace with a prosperous Ukraine within the EU. The EU plans to increase defense spending and expand cooperation with partners, including India.

War • February 28, 09:00 AM • 29690 views
Exclusive

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been no cases of Ukrainian children being taken to Belarus. The expert attributes this to the “elections” and the country's desire to avoid accusations of deporting children.

Society • February 27, 01:35 PM • 117672 views

EU to seek India's help to impose sanctions on Russia - Bloomberg

Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss sanctions against Russia with the Indian Prime Minister. The EU is seeking to strengthen control over the implementation of restrictions, as Russian aggression threatens both Europe and India.

News of the World • February 25, 10:44 PM • 62382 views

Britain announces the largest package of sanctions against Russia: who will be affected

The UK imposes sanctions on 100 individuals and companies that support the Russian military machine. The restrictions will affect military supplies, financing and 40 ships carrying Russian oil.

War • February 24, 01:24 PM • 23339 views