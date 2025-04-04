Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.
The earthquake in Myanmar killed 3,145 people and injured more than 4,500. The UN notes that more than 17 million people have been affected by the disaster, more than 9 million seriously.
The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.
Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.
A powerful explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in India, resulting in numerous casualties. The authorities will provide financial assistance to the victims and families of the deceased.
Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
The market is reacting to Trump's ambiguous statements regarding possible sanctions against Russian oil. Brent price fell to $72 a barrel after his words.
In Myanmar, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 7 has killed 694 people and injured 1,670. The epicenter was near Mandalay, and tremors were felt in several Asian countries.
A powerful earthquake struck Southeast Asia, killing more than 30 people. A skyscraper was destroyed in Thailand, a mosque collapsed in Myanmar, and there are casualties and missing persons.
Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.
US President Donald Trump has introduced a 25% duty on imports of Venezuelan oil, which may affect China and India. Caracas called it an act of aggression, but the US is ready for negotiations.
In the Indian city of Bodh Gaya, Buddhists are demanding that control of the Mahabodhi Temple be transferred to them. Protesters are demanding the repeal of the 1949 law that allows Hindus to participate in the management of the temple.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
In 2024, Russia transported more than 60% of its seaborne oil exports thanks to a shadow fleet of tankers. Total seaborne oil exports are estimated at over €80 billion.
The Consulate General of Ukraine has opened in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. This will help protect the rights of citizens and develop business contacts.
By 2050, the number of people with Parkinson's disease in the world will increase to 25. 2 million. The largest increase is expected in East Asia, and regular physical activity reduces the risk.
The Indian authorities have imposed a curfew in Nagpur after an attack on police officers. The reason was a protest by a Hindu group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.
Andriy Sybiha will visit India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue geopolitical forum. Meetings are also planned to expand economic cooperation between Ukraine and India.
Russian companies are using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and USDT to circumvent sanctions in foreign oil trade with China and India. Cryptocurrency helps convert yuan and rupees into rubles.
Russian tankers from the 'blacklist' have resumed oil transportation for the first time in a year. Exports from Russian ports reached 3.37 million barrels per day, the highest level since November.
IQAir published its annual report on air quality in the world. The most polluted cities are located in Asia, and the first Ukrainian city - Stryi - ranked 234th in the rating.
Arabica coffee prices have risen by 70% over the year, leading to shortages on store shelves. Traders and roasters are cutting back on purchases, expecting prices to fall by 30% by the end of the year.
The President of the USA announced the implementation of mirror tariffs on imports from other countries starting April 2. Trump emphasized the unfairness of the current system, where the USA imposes lower tariffs than their trading partners.
By 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Research shows a 121% increase in the number of sick among youth, posing a threat to healthcare systems.
India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.
The head of the European Commission said that it was necessary to achieve a just peace with a prosperous Ukraine within the EU. The EU plans to increase defense spending and expand cooperation with partners, including India.
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been no cases of Ukrainian children being taken to Belarus. The expert attributes this to the “elections” and the country's desire to avoid accusations of deporting children.
Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss sanctions against Russia with the Indian Prime Minister. The EU is seeking to strengthen control over the implementation of restrictions, as Russian aggression threatens both Europe and India.
The UK imposes sanctions on 100 individuals and companies that support the Russian military machine. The restrictions will affect military supplies, financing and 40 ships carrying Russian oil.