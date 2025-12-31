The Federation Council of the Russian Federation approved the resolution "On topical issues of the foreign policy of the Russian Federation," which effectively codifies the Kremlin's foreign policy course and makes it a mandatory guideline for the parliament, government, and agencies. The document fixes not the search for compromises, but a systemic bet on a long-term confrontation with the West. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The key thesis of the resolution boils down to shifting full responsibility for "unprecedented international tension" to NATO and the "collective West." Against this background, the Kremlin declares its intention to build an alternative world order, which is openly opposed to the Euro-Atlantic security system. This refers to the formation of an "architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia" based on the CIS, CSTO, SCO, and ASEAN, as well as the promotion of the "Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity," initiated jointly with Belarus. - the report says.

A separate emphasis is placed on reorienting foreign relations towards Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The Kremlin plans to deepen economic, diplomatic, and parliamentary cooperation with China, Iran, India, Southeast Asian countries, and other Global South states, using the BRICS, SCO, and EAEU formats. Parliamentary diplomacy is directly considered a substitute for full-fledged contacts with the West in conditions of political isolation.

At the same time, the document formally leaves open the possibility of restoring full-format Russian-American relations, but only on the condition of taking into account the Kremlin's interests in the war against Ukraine, which makes such "readiness" purely declarative. Western sanctions are recognized as a "long-term reality" to which Moscow plans to respond with adaptation: settlements in national currencies, countering the confiscation of frozen assets, and creating special legal regimes for cross-border cooperation.

The resolution also provides for strengthening the information and ideological activities of the Russian Foreign Ministry, particularly in the digital environment, to promote Russian narratives about the war and discredit Ukraine, as well as intensifying projects under the slogans of combating "falsification of history" and "rehabilitation of Nazism." In parallel, the Kremlin is expanding support for networks of "compatriots" abroad and plans a separate strategy for working with foreign graduates of Russian universities.

Taken together, the document leaves no doubt: the Russian authorities are institutionalizing a course for a protracted confrontation with the West, trying to circumvent isolation through parliamentary and "humanitarian" channels and at the same time undermine Western unity, relying on selective contacts and influence in the countries of the Global South. - added the intelligence.

