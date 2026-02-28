Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper rifles

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
February 27, 07:28 PM • 10766 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 22651 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 28100 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 37903 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 38089 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 39815 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 54483 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46533 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 40021 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 34009 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2.4m/s
87%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Death toll from Milan tram accident rises: driver says he felt unwellPhotoFebruary 27, 07:50 PM • 4370 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 11012 views
White House calls urgent meeting over military laser use on Mexico borderFebruary 27, 08:41 PM • 5892 views
Sweden confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier was RussianFebruary 27, 08:44 PM • 4084 views
The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and KandaharFebruary 27, 09:30 PM • 6410 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 11062 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 16910 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 17367 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 21942 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 23700 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 9220 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 10409 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 11134 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 27396 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 24987 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
M113 armored personnel carrier
Series

Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper rifles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un presented senior military and civilian officials with new generation sniper rifles. These weapons, developed by the local Academy of Defense Sciences, became a "symbol of special trust."

Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper rifles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a solemn ceremony at the headquarters of the Workers' Party of Korea, during which he presented new generation sniper rifles to top military and civilian officials. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The dictator called this weapon, developed by the local Academy of Defense Sciences, a "symbol of special trust" and emphasized its high technological effectiveness. The event was timed to coincide with the Ninth Party Congress and became another step in demonstrating the monolithic unity of the North Korean leadership around the country's militaristic course.

Kim's family's participation and new roles in the political hierarchy

Among the recipients of the "miracle weapon" was the dictator's sister, Kim Yo Jong, whom state media officially identified for the first time as the director of the General Affairs Department of the Party's Central Committee.

Media: Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter appointed to a position in missile administration and is already giving orders24.02.26, 22:07 • 9734 views

The ceremony was also attended by the leader's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who has already reached adulthood and is increasingly appearing at key defense events. In the published photographs, the girl demonstrated shooting skills at a firing range, which, according to South Korean intelligence analysts, confirms her status as the de facto second leader of the state and the future successor to the dynasty.

Demonstration of military power and internal consolidation

The presentation of personalized weapons to members of the Central Military Commission and commanders of guard units is intended to strengthen the loyalty of the security bloc to the regime.

 In addition, the publication of footage with the leader's assistant Hyon Song Wol and other close associates emphasizes the closed nature of the ruling elite, where personal loyalty is rewarded with symbolic military attributes.

Kim Jong Un re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea during the congress in Pyongyang23.02.26, 06:19 • 5884 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Reuters
Kim Jong Un