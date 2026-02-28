Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper rifles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a solemn ceremony at the headquarters of the Workers' Party of Korea, during which he presented new generation sniper rifles to top military and civilian officials. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The dictator called this weapon, developed by the local Academy of Defense Sciences, a "symbol of special trust" and emphasized its high technological effectiveness. The event was timed to coincide with the Ninth Party Congress and became another step in demonstrating the monolithic unity of the North Korean leadership around the country's militaristic course.

Kim's family's participation and new roles in the political hierarchy

Among the recipients of the "miracle weapon" was the dictator's sister, Kim Yo Jong, whom state media officially identified for the first time as the director of the General Affairs Department of the Party's Central Committee.

Media: Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter appointed to a position in missile administration and is already giving orders

The ceremony was also attended by the leader's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who has already reached adulthood and is increasingly appearing at key defense events. In the published photographs, the girl demonstrated shooting skills at a firing range, which, according to South Korean intelligence analysts, confirms her status as the de facto second leader of the state and the future successor to the dynasty.

Demonstration of military power and internal consolidation

The presentation of personalized weapons to members of the Central Military Commission and commanders of guard units is intended to strengthen the loyalty of the security bloc to the regime.

In addition, the publication of footage with the leader's assistant Hyon Song Wol and other close associates emphasizes the closed nature of the ruling elite, where personal loyalty is rewarded with symbolic military attributes.

Kim Jong Un re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea during the congress in Pyongyang