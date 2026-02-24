Media: Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter appointed to a position in missile administration and is already giving orders

$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 5834 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 5816 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 6906 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 10090 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 12120 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 13082 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 12688 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 22190 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13427 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine exposed Russia's attempt to "rewrite" the Budapest MemorandumFebruary 24, 10:17 AM • 5586 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 16401 views
US auditors published a report on Ukrainian grant activists: they turned reforms into their own earnings, - lawyer02:46 PM • 4884 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 10723 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 5872 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 22193 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 33414 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 51764 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 70305 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 73169 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belarus
Latvia
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhoto07:45 PM • 556 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 5970 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 10777 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 16454 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 27317 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Media: Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter appointed to a position in missile administration and is already giving orders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, 13-year-old Ju Ae, has been appointed to a leadership position in the country's Missile Administration. This decision is seen as preparation for her potential succession, despite dynastic traditions.

Media: Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter appointed to a position in missile administration and is already giving orders

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appointed his young daughter to a leadership position in the country's Missile Administration, which oversees Pyongyang's nuclear forces. This was reported by South Korean media, citing a high-ranking government official, according to UNN, with reference to Newsweek.

Details

On Sunday, Kim was re-elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), a position he has held for 15 years.

Kim's daughter, long believed to be named Ju Ae and thought to be around 13 years old, has increasingly accompanied the supreme leader at public events, including missile test sites. This has fueled speculation that she is a favorite to succeed Kim as supreme leader, which would be a historic departure from the dynastic tradition that favored male heirs.

Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first time02.01.26, 05:34 • 18613 views

The future direction of the Kim dynasty will help shape security dynamics on the Korean Peninsula, where relations between Seoul and Pyongyang have sharply deteriorated in recent years amid Kim's expanding nuclear and ballistic missile programs and the hardline stance of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Ju Ae has been appointed to a position similar to that of "director" of the missile administration, a high-ranking South Korean government official told the Chosun Daily on Sunday, citing intelligence sources.

This move is intended to prepare her to take command of the Korean People's Army, and she is reportedly already receiving instruction from generals and in some cases even issuing orders, unlike Jang Chang Ha, who has officially held the position of director of the missile administration since late 2023.

Kim Jong Un re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea during the congress in Pyongyang23.02.26, 06:19 • 5696 views

This report comes after the strongest assessment to date from South Korea's National Intelligence Service, which states that Ju Ae is the presumed successor. The agency said officials would closely monitor whether she takes a prominent role at the ninth Workers' Party Congress.

This formal congress, which began last Thursday, will determine the agenda for the upcoming five-year period.

The Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, in its resolution on the re-election of Kim Jong Un, stated: "This year's congress fully supported and approved the polite proposal to re-elect Comrade Kim Jong Un as chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea.

He has vigorously led the work to transform the Korean People's Army, which is the pillar of national defense and the guarantee of peace, into an elite and powerful army, thus creating revolutionary armed forces capable of independently confronting any threat of aggression and fully prepared for any form of war."

Analysts warn that the succession picture remains uncertain and could change depending on internal power dynamics, including the influence of Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Yo Jong.

North Korea shows Kim Jong Un driving a nuclear-capable missile launcher19.02.26, 10:14 • 4466 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Yoon Suk Yeol
Kim Jong Un
Seoul
North Korea