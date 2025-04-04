$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15433 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28050 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64502 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213394 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122400 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391633 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310509 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213701 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244196 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131519 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213394 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391633 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254163 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310509 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2902 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13953 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45119 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72039 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57141 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Seoul

News by theme

In South Korea, a 56-year-old man is suspected of organizing a deadly fire

South Korean police are investigating a case against a 56-year-old man suspected of causing a large-scale forest fire. As a result of the tragedy, 30 people died and thousands of structures were destroyed.

News of the World • March 30, 11:17 AM • 42818 views

Forest fires resumed in South Korea, death toll rises to 30

Forest fires resumed in southeastern South Korea at night. Authorities sent fire helicopters to extinguish the fires. The death toll has reached 30, with dozens injured.

News of the World • March 29, 11:31 AM • 20583 views

Nintendo is preparing to release Switch 2 amid the US-China trade war - FT

Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.

News of the World • March 28, 10:48 AM • 176065 views

Hyundai, Samsung, LG and KIA plan to return to Russia, but under certain conditions - media

South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.

Economy • March 28, 07:50 AM • 30391 views

South Korea: death toll from forest fires rises to 18, firefighter pilot killed

As a result of large-scale forest fires in South Korea, 18 people died, and another one is missing. The fire destroyed thousands of hectares of forest and hundreds of buildings.

News of the World • March 26, 07:58 AM • 12040 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31319 views

Russian planes entered South Korea's air defense zone for the eighth time in 10 days: Seoul summoned the Russian military attaché

South Korea's Ministry of Defense protested to the Russian military attaché over the systematic entry of Russian planes into their air defense identification zone (KADIZ). This is the eighth incident in the last 10 days.

News of the World • March 20, 11:52 AM • 9072 views

In South Korea, a drone collided with a helicopter, no casualties

A South Korean military drone Heron collided with a helicopter at an airfield in Yangju. The incident caused a fire that was extinguished within 20 minutes, no casualties.

News of the World • March 17, 01:12 PM • 12110 views

US has added South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries amid nuclear issues

The US has designated South Korea as a "sensitive" country. Seoul has expressed concern and is in talks with Washington.

News of the World • March 15, 08:37 AM • 16513 views

South Korea calls for calm ahead of impeachment decision on Yoon Suk Yeol

The South Korean government is calling on citizens to remain calm ahead of the Constitutional Court's expected verdict on the president's impeachment. Authorities have mobilized significant security forces in downtown Seoul.

News of the World • March 14, 04:05 AM • 16947 views

In South Korea, a fighter jet accidentally dropped bombs on the suburbs of Seoul: at least 15 people were injured

The KF-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped MK-82 bombs on the suburbs of Seoul during training, injuring 15 people. The incident occurred in the city of Pocheon, damaging two houses and a church.

News of the World • March 6, 07:35 AM • 15280 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel four Russian attacks in Kursk region, three more clashes are ongoing - General Staff

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. A total of 60 combat engagements took place in different frontline areas over the last day.

War • February 28, 02:35 PM • 18984 views

Reuters has learned about the increased accuracy of North Korean missiles used by Russia

The accuracy of North Korean missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine has increased, Reuters reports.

War • February 6, 08:27 AM • 24246 views

A passenger plane catches fire in South Korea, there are victims

An Air Busan passenger plane catches fire at Gimhae International Airport before departing for Hong Kong. All 176 passengers and crew members were evacuated, and three were injured during the evacuation.

News of the World • January 28, 03:13 PM • 25205 views

Supporters of the arrested South Korean president stormed the court building: there are detainees and injured

Hundreds of protesters stormed the courthouse after President Yun Seok-yol's arrest was extended. 46 people were arrested, 9 police officers and about 40 protesters were injured.

News of the World • January 19, 09:49 AM • 46844 views

Protesters attack court in Seoul over extension of president's arrest

Hundreds of supporters of President Yun Suk-yol stormed a court building in Seoul after a decision to extend his arrest for 20 days. The protesters broke through the police, smashed windows and destroyed property, and 46 people were detained.

News of the World • January 19, 03:06 AM • 29432 views

South Korean President detained for attempted military coup

Yun Suk-yol was arrested on suspicion of attempting to impose martial law and using military forces against the parliament. The president will be held in custody for up to 20 days while the prosecutor's office prepares formal charges.

News of the World • January 18, 08:07 PM • 28617 views

South Korean President visits court after impeachment and arrest

Yun Suk-yol became the first sitting president of South Korea to be detained as part of a criminal investigation. The president was impeached for failing to impose martial law on December 3.

News of the World • January 18, 05:29 AM • 30540 views

Martial law, arrest and impeachment of President Yoon: the culmination of events in South Korea

President Yun Seok-yol is arrested on suspicion of treason after a failed attempt to impose martial law. He refuses to be interrogated and may lose his position through impeachment.

News of the World • January 16, 08:29 AM • 22768 views

In Seoul, a man sets himself on fire near the building where the South Korean president was being interrogated

A 60-year-old man set himself on fire near the office of the anti-corruption agency in Seoul, where President Yun Seok-yeol was being questioned. The man died as a result of his injuries.

News of the World • January 15, 11:08 PM • 22471 views

Railroad collapse in Poland due to bad weather: some trains are delayed up to 10 hours

The Polish railroad has experienced serious traffic disruptions due to the weather, with 115 trains delayed or canceled. The biggest problems are observed on the Warsaw-Gdynia and Olsztyn-Elbląg routes due to icy conditions on the overhead lines.

News of the World • January 15, 08:29 AM • 26559 views

South Korea arrests President Yun Seok-yol

Investigators have arrested suspended President Yun Seok-yol at his residence in Seoul. The arrest is related to the imposition of martial law in December and his subsequent absconding from the investigation.

News of the World • January 15, 03:23 AM • 32421 views

Presidential impeachment hearings begin in South Korea

South Korea's Constitutional Court begins hearings on the impeachment of President Yun Suk-yeol. The process, which will last several weeks, is connected with the declaration of a state of emergency and suspicion of rebellion.

News of the World • January 14, 01:01 AM • 26187 views

South Korea's impeached president gets pay rise

South Korea's impeached president, Yun Seok-yeol, will receive a 3% salary increase despite his impeachment. His annual salary will increase to 262.6 million won, which has caused criticism among the population.

News of the World • January 13, 07:43 AM • 22464 views

South Korean President is being arrested in a fortified residence

The Anti-Corruption Agency is preparing for a second attempt to arrest President Yun Seok-yol for attempting to impose martial law. The residence is heavily guarded by hundreds of armed guards and soldiers behind barricades.

News of the World • January 8, 08:44 AM • 20285 views

In South Korea, court extends arrest warrant for Yoon Seok-yol

A Seoul court has extended the arrest warrant for ousted President Yun Seok-yol after a failed attempt to detain him. The president barricaded himself in his residence after an attempt to impose martial law and impeachment.

News of the World • January 7, 02:35 PM • 20431 views

Blinken calls Ukraine's position in Kursk “important” for negotiations

The US Secretary of State said that Ukraine's position in the Kursk region is critical for future negotiations. Blinken emphasized the need for security guarantees for Ukraine due to the threat of another Putin attack.

War • January 6, 10:27 AM • 30232 views

Investigators arrive at the detention of South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol - media

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has entered the residence of former President Yun Seok-yol to arrest him. The arrest warrant was issued due to an attempt to impose martial law last month.

News of the World • January 3, 12:40 AM • 27385 views

Searches are underway in South Korea after Boeing 737-800 crash

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at Muan Airport and Jeju Air's office after the Boeing 737-800 crash.

News of the World • January 2, 09:40 AM • 26920 views

South Korean investigators promise to execute arrest warrant for ousted President Yol

South Korean investigators are planning to execute an arrest warrant for ousted President Yun Suk-yol, who was impeached for declaring martial law. Yoon's supporters are protesting outside his residence, trying to prevent the arrest.

News of the World • January 1, 08:54 AM • 21535 views