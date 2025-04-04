South Korean police are investigating a case against a 56-year-old man suspected of causing a large-scale forest fire. As a result of the tragedy, 30 people died and thousands of structures were destroyed.
Forest fires resumed in southeastern South Korea at night. Authorities sent fire helicopters to extinguish the fires. The death toll has reached 30, with dozens injured.
Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.
South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.
As a result of large-scale forest fires in South Korea, 18 people died, and another one is missing. The fire destroyed thousands of hectares of forest and hundreds of buildings.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
South Korea's Ministry of Defense protested to the Russian military attaché over the systematic entry of Russian planes into their air defense identification zone (KADIZ). This is the eighth incident in the last 10 days.
A South Korean military drone Heron collided with a helicopter at an airfield in Yangju. The incident caused a fire that was extinguished within 20 minutes, no casualties.
The US has designated South Korea as a "sensitive" country. Seoul has expressed concern and is in talks with Washington.
The South Korean government is calling on citizens to remain calm ahead of the Constitutional Court's expected verdict on the president's impeachment. Authorities have mobilized significant security forces in downtown Seoul.
The KF-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped MK-82 bombs on the suburbs of Seoul during training, injuring 15 people. The incident occurred in the city of Pocheon, damaging two houses and a church.
In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. A total of 60 combat engagements took place in different frontline areas over the last day.
The accuracy of North Korean missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine has increased, Reuters reports.
An Air Busan passenger plane catches fire at Gimhae International Airport before departing for Hong Kong. All 176 passengers and crew members were evacuated, and three were injured during the evacuation.
Hundreds of protesters stormed the courthouse after President Yun Seok-yol's arrest was extended. 46 people were arrested, 9 police officers and about 40 protesters were injured.
Hundreds of supporters of President Yun Suk-yol stormed a court building in Seoul after a decision to extend his arrest for 20 days. The protesters broke through the police, smashed windows and destroyed property, and 46 people were detained.
Yun Suk-yol was arrested on suspicion of attempting to impose martial law and using military forces against the parliament. The president will be held in custody for up to 20 days while the prosecutor's office prepares formal charges.
Yun Suk-yol became the first sitting president of South Korea to be detained as part of a criminal investigation. The president was impeached for failing to impose martial law on December 3.
President Yun Seok-yol is arrested on suspicion of treason after a failed attempt to impose martial law. He refuses to be interrogated and may lose his position through impeachment.
A 60-year-old man set himself on fire near the office of the anti-corruption agency in Seoul, where President Yun Seok-yeol was being questioned. The man died as a result of his injuries.
The Polish railroad has experienced serious traffic disruptions due to the weather, with 115 trains delayed or canceled. The biggest problems are observed on the Warsaw-Gdynia and Olsztyn-Elbląg routes due to icy conditions on the overhead lines.
Investigators have arrested suspended President Yun Seok-yol at his residence in Seoul. The arrest is related to the imposition of martial law in December and his subsequent absconding from the investigation.
South Korea's Constitutional Court begins hearings on the impeachment of President Yun Suk-yeol. The process, which will last several weeks, is connected with the declaration of a state of emergency and suspicion of rebellion.
South Korea's impeached president, Yun Seok-yeol, will receive a 3% salary increase despite his impeachment. His annual salary will increase to 262.6 million won, which has caused criticism among the population.
The Anti-Corruption Agency is preparing for a second attempt to arrest President Yun Seok-yol for attempting to impose martial law. The residence is heavily guarded by hundreds of armed guards and soldiers behind barricades.
A Seoul court has extended the arrest warrant for ousted President Yun Seok-yol after a failed attempt to detain him. The president barricaded himself in his residence after an attempt to impose martial law and impeachment.
The US Secretary of State said that Ukraine's position in the Kursk region is critical for future negotiations. Blinken emphasized the need for security guarantees for Ukraine due to the threat of another Putin attack.
South Korea's anti-corruption agency has entered the residence of former President Yun Seok-yol to arrest him. The arrest warrant was issued due to an attempt to impose martial law last month.
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at Muan Airport and Jeju Air's office after the Boeing 737-800 crash.
South Korean investigators are planning to execute an arrest warrant for ousted President Yun Suk-yol, who was impeached for declaring martial law. Yoon's supporters are protesting outside his residence, trying to prevent the arrest.