Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 12133 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
July 30, 03:01 PM • 139521 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
July 30, 01:30 PM • 80902 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 84379 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 84269 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 130681 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55195 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 78000 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67585 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
July 30, 03:01 PM
South Korea records longest series of "tropical nights" in a century

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

South Korea set a new weather record: 22 consecutive days in July, night temperatures in Seoul exceeded 25°C. This year, 13 people died from heat-related causes, which is three times more than last year.

South Korea records longest series of "tropical nights" in a century

A series of super-hot tropical nights has broken South Korea's century-old weather record, according to official data released on Thursday, as a prolonged heatwave settled over the island, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Officials said on Thursday that nighttime temperatures in Seoul remained above 25°C for 22 consecutive days in July, the longest such streak since modern meteorological observations began in October 1907.

In South Korea, such nights are called "tropical nights."

The country's capital was also on track to record its hottest July night ever on Wednesday, when the minimum daily temperature reached 29.3°C, unless the nighttime temperature rises even higher on Thursday.

According to an analysis of data from the European climate monitoring service Copernicus, June was the hottest month on record for 12 countries.

According to the meteorological office, the intense heat in Seoul is expected to continue.

"Warm air from the North Pacific anticyclone began to affect South Korea a little earlier than usual," Yoon Ki-han, director of the Seoul meteorological forecasting department, told AFP.

"As this influence gradually increased, the heat accumulated, similar to interest on a savings account, slowly increasing over time," Yoon said.

"Usually, if it's hot for only one day, the temperature rises sharply and then quickly returns to normal. But when the heat persists for several days, the heat does not dissipate completely, but lingers and accumulates with each day," he added.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 13 people have died this year from heat-related causes, three times more than in the same period last year.

Hundreds of thousands of livestock have also died due to the extreme heat.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Seoul
South Korea