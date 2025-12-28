$41.930.00
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Famous Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died in hospital on December 27 after being taken by ambulance. The cause of the actor's death is unknown.

Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54

Anatoliy Sukhanov, a well-known Ukrainian actor and TV presenter, has died at the age of 54. This was reported by the Kyiv Academic Theater "Koleso", writes UNN.

On the morning of December 27, Sukhanov was taken by ambulance in critical condition. In the afternoon, the actor died in the hospital.

"On December 27, at 11:30 a.m., actor Anatoliy Sukhanov died in the hospital. In the morning, he was taken by ambulance," the theater reported.

The cause of the actor's death is unknown.

The date of the farewell ceremony for the actor was promised to be announced later.

What is known about Anatoliy Sukhanov

Anatoliy Sukhanov was born on December 23, 1971, in Kyiv. In 1994, he graduated from the Kyiv National University of Theater, Cinema and Television named after Karpenko-Kary as an actor, and a few years later, in 2006, as a director and teacher.

Starting in 2005, he worked as an actor at the Kyiv theater "Koleso". Since 2020, he was the director of the Kyiv Theater School-Studio.

Anatoliy Sukhanov was an actor in contemporary and classical productions on the stage of the "Koleso" theater. His role in the play "SkoroVoda", created based on the script by Ivan Drach and Vira Melnyk, is well-known.

Sukhanov also worked on television. In particular, he was a TV presenter of family and children's shows such as "Enyky-Benyky" and "Lego-Express".

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyCulture
Director
Kyiv