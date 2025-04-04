Sumy Oblast

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13053 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22922 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61549 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208582 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119754 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387498 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307640 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213216 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243956 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254966 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Support parameters have already been agreed: Zelenskyy said that 2 billion hryvnias will be allocated to support 200 frontline communities

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2 billion hryvnias for 200 frontline and border communities in nine regions of Ukraine. The funds will be used for security needs, restoration and construction of shelters.

War • 07:53 PM • 448 views

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10710 views

The government has doubled the "eRobota" grants for businesses in frontline regions

The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.

Society • April 4, 11:36 AM • 6844 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

The President of Ukraine visited the command post in Sumy region, where he heard a report on the progress of the Kursk operation. They discussed the protection of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the needs of the group and the fight against enemy UAVs.

War • April 3, 05:34 PM • 13744 views

Sumy region: two wounded in a day, children's creativity center and bank damaged overnight due to Russian attacks

Overnight and in the morning, Russians shelled the border areas of Sumy region 35 times. There are wounded in the Krasnopillia and Yunakivka communities, and buildings have been damaged.

War • April 3, 05:58 AM • 4548 views

"There is no need to wait a month" of Russia's "no" to a ceasefire: Zelenskyy called for pressure on Russia amid the latest Russian attacks

Overnight, Russia continued drone attacks, especially on Kharkiv, where children were injured. Strikes damaged energy facilities in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving thousands without power.

War • April 2, 08:07 AM • 18692 views

In the Sumy region, an increase in the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded

In the Sumy region, the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is increasing, especially in the Krasnopilska community, which borders the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of instability and test the defense.

War • April 1, 07:33 PM • 10781 views

The State Border Guard Service named the most active directions of strike drones from the Russian Federation

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, stated that Sumy and Chernihiv regions are the main directions of strike drones from the Russian Federation. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down enemy air targets daily.

War • March 29, 11:34 PM • 14415 views

It is impossible to ignore hundreds of "Shaheds" every night: Zelenskyy says that a strong reaction from America and Europe is needed

Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strikes are an attack on diplomacy and peace efforts. He called on the US and Europe to respond strongly to the aggression in order to force Russia to peace.

War • March 29, 07:12 PM • 39737 views

Maintaining activity that prevents the occupier from entering Sumy and Kharkiv regions: Zelenskyy spoke with Syrskyi

The President of Ukraine heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, including the areas where Ukrainian forces are operating on the territory of Russia. The activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevents the occupiers from advancing on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

War • March 29, 06:45 PM • 40636 views

No border breakthrough recorded in Sumy region, but Russia is operating with small assault groups - Demchenko

Russian troops have amassed significant forces in the Kursk region and are trying to operate with small assault groups in the Novenke and Zhuravka area. The goal is to expand the combat zone near the border.

War • March 29, 04:52 PM • 50682 views

94 out of 172 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine

On the night of March 29, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 172 drones. Air defense forces shot down 94 "Shahed", but there were hits in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, and there are victims.

War • March 29, 07:29 AM • 108784 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Pohar" checkpoint in the Bryansk region, from where the occupiers launched drones - General Staff

Ukrainian military struck the "Pohar" border crossing point, from where drones were launched. Infrastructure was destroyed and 15 to 40 occupiers were eliminated.

War • March 28, 07:04 PM • 33919 views

Ukrainian soldiers are in the Kursk region to prevent an offensive on the Sumy region - Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers are on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation to prevent an invasion of the Sumy region. According to Zelensky, this is a deterrent for the occupiers.

War • March 28, 06:39 PM • 42950 views

89 out of 163 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 51 did not reach their target

Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.

War • March 28, 07:40 AM • 38074 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented state awards to defenders in the Sumy region

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented state awards to soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces, Marines, Mechanized Brigade and TPO in the Sumy region. He noted their contribution to the defense of Ukraine in the Kursk and Sumy regions.

Society • March 27, 04:05 PM • 30943 views

Ukrainian defense industry is underfunded by approximately 20 billion euros - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian defense industry is underfunded by 20 billion euros, which can be covered by the assets of the Russian Federation. Also, Russia is preparing a new offensive in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Economy • March 27, 03:05 PM • 49027 views

Russian DRGs do not stop trying to enter Sumy region: but now in the south, closer to Kharkiv region - Demchenko

Enemy DRGs have become more active in Sumy region, shifting the focus to the southern regions, closer to Kharkiv region. The groups number up to 15 people and are trying to attack the positions of the Armed Forces.

War • March 27, 01:08 PM • 23296 views

Syrskyi: Russia has lost over 55,000 soldiers in the Kursk region in 7.5 months, over 22,000 irrevocably

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces are conducting a defensive operation in the area of the "Kursk" group of troops. The total losses of the enemy amount to over 55,000 people.

War • March 27, 11:11 AM • 26469 views

Putin is preparing a new offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions - Zelensky

Zelensky stated that Putin is trying to buy time and preparing for a spring offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions. He added that Russia wanted to start the operation eight months ago.

War • March 27, 10:25 AM • 28459 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 86 UAVs: 42 drones were shot down

On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.

War • March 27, 07:28 AM • 36793 views

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack after ceasefire talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the Russian attack with 117 drones, despite ceasefire agreements. Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy and other regions were under attack.

War • March 26, 09:49 AM • 42385 views

56 out of 117 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

On the night of March 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 drones, including "Shahed". The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 56 "Shahed", but 48 imitators were lost. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions were affected.

War • March 26, 06:59 AM • 13240 views

The enemy attacked Okhtyrka with drones at night: houses and shops were damaged

On the night of March 26, Russian drones attacked Okhtyrka, damaging residential buildings, shops and infrastructure. There are no preliminary reports of deaths or injuries.

War • March 26, 03:44 AM • 121410 views

Russia seeks to prolong peace talks to strengthen its position - media

Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

War • March 24, 04:27 PM • 19054 views
Exclusive

Pharmaceuticals at war: "Doctors Without Borders" told whether there is a chance for access to medicines near the front

Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.

War • March 24, 11:09 AM • 130231 views

The enemy continues attempts to break through the border in Sumy region: Demchenko on the situation on the border

Russian troops are trying to break through the border near Novenkoye and Zhuravka, but Ukrainian defenders are destroying them. DRGs have also become more active, attacking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 24, 07:57 AM • 42466 views

Russia shelled Sumy Oblast 88 times: there are dead and wounded

On March 23, the Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 88 times, with 166 explosions recorded. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded, and infrastructure and residential buildings have been damaged in many communities of the region.

War • March 23, 09:01 PM • 35974 views

The enemy is pressing in several directions: the General Staff has published maps of hostilities

Over the past day, 147 battles took place on the front, the enemy actively used aviation and kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of concentration of Russian troops.

War • March 23, 06:44 AM • 29427 views

100 out of 179 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of March 22, Russia launched 179 drones from various directions. Air defense forces shot down 100 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and other drones in the south, north and center of Ukraine.

War • March 22, 07:11 AM • 14356 views