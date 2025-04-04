Sumy Oblast

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2 billion hryvnias for 200 frontline and border communities in nine regions of Ukraine. The funds will be used for security needs, restoration and construction of shelters.
In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.
The President of Ukraine visited the command post in Sumy region, where he heard a report on the progress of the Kursk operation. They discussed the protection of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the needs of the group and the fight against enemy UAVs.
Overnight and in the morning, Russians shelled the border areas of Sumy region 35 times. There are wounded in the Krasnopillia and Yunakivka communities, and buildings have been damaged.
Overnight, Russia continued drone attacks, especially on Kharkiv, where children were injured. Strikes damaged energy facilities in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving thousands without power.
In the Sumy region, the activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is increasing, especially in the Krasnopilska community, which borders the Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of instability and test the defense.
The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, stated that Sumy and Chernihiv regions are the main directions of strike drones from the Russian Federation. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down enemy air targets daily.
Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strikes are an attack on diplomacy and peace efforts. He called on the US and Europe to respond strongly to the aggression in order to force Russia to peace.
The President of Ukraine heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, including the areas where Ukrainian forces are operating on the territory of Russia. The activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevents the occupiers from advancing on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
Russian troops have amassed significant forces in the Kursk region and are trying to operate with small assault groups in the Novenke and Zhuravka area. The goal is to expand the combat zone near the border.
On the night of March 29, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 172 drones. Air defense forces shot down 94 "Shahed", but there were hits in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, and there are victims.
Ukrainian military struck the "Pohar" border crossing point, from where drones were launched. Infrastructure was destroyed and 15 to 40 occupiers were eliminated.
Ukrainian soldiers are on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation to prevent an invasion of the Sumy region. According to Zelensky, this is a deterrent for the occupiers.
Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented state awards to soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces, Marines, Mechanized Brigade and TPO in the Sumy region. He noted their contribution to the defense of Ukraine in the Kursk and Sumy regions.
The Ukrainian defense industry is underfunded by 20 billion euros, which can be covered by the assets of the Russian Federation. Also, Russia is preparing a new offensive in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Enemy DRGs have become more active in Sumy region, shifting the focus to the southern regions, closer to Kharkiv region. The groups number up to 15 people and are trying to attack the positions of the Armed Forces.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces are conducting a defensive operation in the area of the "Kursk" group of troops. The total losses of the enemy amount to over 55,000 people.
Zelensky stated that Putin is trying to buy time and preparing for a spring offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv regions. He added that Russia wanted to start the operation eight months ago.
On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the Russian attack with 117 drones, despite ceasefire agreements. Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy and other regions were under attack.
On the night of March 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 drones, including "Shahed". The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 56 "Shahed", but 48 imitators were lost. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions were affected.
On the night of March 26, Russian drones attacked Okhtyrka, damaging residential buildings, shops and infrastructure. There are no preliminary reports of deaths or injuries.
Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.
Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.
Russian troops are trying to break through the border near Novenkoye and Zhuravka, but Ukrainian defenders are destroying them. DRGs have also become more active, attacking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On March 23, the Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 88 times, with 166 explosions recorded. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded, and infrastructure and residential buildings have been damaged in many communities of the region.
Over the past day, 147 battles took place on the front, the enemy actively used aviation and kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of concentration of Russian troops.
On the night of March 22, Russia launched 179 drones from various directions. Air defense forces shot down 100 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and other drones in the south, north and center of Ukraine.