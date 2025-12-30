Russian occupiers do not abandon their futile attempts to seize more Ukrainian territory in order to create a mythical "buffer zone." This is reported by UNN with reference to the "Kursk" Group of Forces of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Details

Currently, battles are ongoing near the settlements of Yunakivka, Andriivka, Yablunivka, Varachyne, and Kindrativka. At the same time, the settlement of Khotyn in Sumy region remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

We appeal to local residents: do not pay attention to false enemy narratives, remain calm and believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Trust only verified sources of information from the Ukrainian defense forces - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, reported that in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, the Russians remain surrounded in the city itself, without any prospects of de-blockade. At the same time, enemy forces are directed not at the city of Kupyansk itself, but at the left bank of the Oskil River.