04:26 AM • 6796 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 12772 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 15278 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 23046 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 25582 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 20598 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 22195 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22294 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20330 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23403 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Exclusives
They dream of a "buffer zone": Russians do not abandon attempts to seize more Ukrainian territories - Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Fighting continues near the settlements of Yunakivka, Andriivka, Yablunivka, Varachyne, Kindrativka. The settlement of Khotyn in Sumy region remains under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

They dream of a "buffer zone": Russians do not abandon attempts to seize more Ukrainian territories - Defense Forces

Russian occupiers do not abandon their futile attempts to seize more Ukrainian territory in order to create a mythical "buffer zone." This is reported by UNN with reference to the "Kursk" Group of Forces of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Details

Currently, battles are ongoing near the settlements of Yunakivka, Andriivka, Yablunivka, Varachyne, and Kindrativka. At the same time, the settlement of Khotyn in Sumy region remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

We appeal to local residents: do not pay attention to false enemy narratives, remain calm and believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Trust only verified sources of information from the Ukrainian defense forces

- the message says.

Recall

Earlier, Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, reported that in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, the Russians remain surrounded in the city itself, without any prospects of de-blockade. At the same time, enemy forces are directed not at the city of Kupyansk itself, but at the left bank of the Oskil River.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupiansk