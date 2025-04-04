Russian propagandists are spreading fakes about Ukraine's use of chemical weapons in the Kursk region. The purpose of such actions by the Russian Federation is to discredit Ukraine and create an information alibi.
During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.
Russia has begun to actively use discharges with poisonous substances in the Kupyansk direction. The CCD emphasized that the Russian Federation violates all the rules of warfare.
In Kharkiv region, AFU fighters destroyed an enemy T-90M tank with drones, and also hit another tank. Crews of the "Achilles" regiment destroyed enemy equipment in the areas of Kupyansk and Dvorichna.
At night, Kharkiv was subjected to massive shelling by UAVs, which caused large-scale fires at a civilian enterprise. In Kupyansk, residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the shelling, and there are wounded.
Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.
On March 30, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Many buildings were damaged, there is a victim, people may be under the rubble.
Russia attacked Kupyansk again, two civilians were injured. As a result of enemy strikes, a house and an outbuilding caught fire, and a residential building was also damaged.
On March 29, 183 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, in the Pokrovsk direction the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 73 times. 1740 occupiers were eliminated during the day.
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk again, damaging a private house, garage and outbuildings. Zolochiv, Svitlychne and Borova also came under attack, there are casualties.
On March 28, the Russians attacked Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, and three people were injured in the shelling.
Over the past day, 224 battles took place at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroying personnel and equipment.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.
During the day, 118 combat clashes took place on the front, 50 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russians launched 59 air strikes and used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.
Over the past day, 147 battles took place on the front, the enemy actively used aviation and kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of concentration of Russian troops.
During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.
Russian aviation struck Kupyansk all night, launching over 30 CABs at the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, one person died and three were injured.
On March 19, Russian troops shelled Kupyansk. As a result of the KAB hitting, a 51-year-old man died, and a 54-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.
In the Kupiansk district, an FPV drone hit a service car, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring four others. Shelling also damaged houses, equipment and warehouse premises in the district.
An enemy drone attacked a car on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway. A 45-year-old woman died, and four other employees of the communal enterprise were injured.
A Russian drone attacked a civilian VAZ car on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway. Two women, 55 and 45 years old, and two men, 60 and 51 years old, were injured.
Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.
Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.
As a result of enemy shelling of the Kharkiv region, five people were injured. At night, a drone hit a civilian enterprise, causing a large fire with an area of 1000 square meters.
On March 16, Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy on the fronts. Most attacks are in the Pokrovsk direction, and fighting continues in the Kursk region. There were 64 combat engagements.
Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes and dropped 96 guided aerial bombs.
25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.
Over the past day, 146 battles took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions. The enemy launched 103 air strikes, carried out about six thousand shellings and involved 2,509 kamikaze drones.
138 combat clashes were recorded during the day. The enemy launched 2 missile and 98 air strikes, carried out more than 5,200 shellings, 1,200 occupiers were eliminated.