We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15818 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28913 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64884 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213954 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122685 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391956 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310820 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213762 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244230 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131974 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213954 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391956 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254386 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310820 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3148 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14277 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45505 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72121 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57210 views
The Russian Federation is spreading another wave of fakes about Ukraine's use of chemical weapons in the Kursk region - CCD NSDC

Russian propagandists are spreading fakes about Ukraine's use of chemical weapons in the Kursk region. The purpose of such actions by the Russian Federation is to discredit Ukraine and create an information alibi.

Society • April 3, 09:43 AM • 11406 views

General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction

During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.

War • April 2, 07:58 PM • 8892 views

Russians are using poisonous substances in the Kupyansk direction - CCD

Russia has begun to actively use discharges with poisonous substances in the Kupyansk direction. The CCD emphasized that the Russian Federation violates all the rules of warfare.

War • April 1, 05:19 AM • 25628 views

AFU fighters showed the spectacular destruction of a Russian T-90M tank by drones in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, AFU fighters destroyed an enemy T-90M tank with drones, and also hit another tank. Crews of the "Achilles" regiment destroyed enemy equipment in the areas of Kupyansk and Dvorichna.

War • April 1, 02:12 AM • 11281 views

Fire at a company and three injured: the consequences of a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv were shown

At night, Kharkiv was subjected to massive shelling by UAVs, which caused large-scale fires at a civilian enterprise. In Kupyansk, residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the shelling, and there are wounded.

War • March 31, 06:59 AM • 11195 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map of hostilities from the General Staff

Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.

War • March 31, 05:27 AM • 14878 views

The enemy struck KAB at Kupyansk: a woman was injured, residential buildings were destroyed

On March 30, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Many buildings were damaged, there is a victim, people may be under the rubble.

War • March 30, 04:17 PM • 56451 views

Kupyansk under fire: a woman and a man were injured, a house was damaged

Russia attacked Kupyansk again, two civilians were injured. As a result of enemy strikes, a house and an outbuilding caught fire, and a residential building was also damaged.

War • March 29, 10:10 PM • 14114 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 73 attacks by the occupiers: the General Staff published maps of hostilities

On March 29, 183 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, in the Pokrovsk direction the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 73 times. 1740 occupiers were eliminated during the day.

War • March 29, 06:48 AM • 23090 views

Russian invaders launched another strike on Kupyansk - there is destruction

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk again, damaging a private house, garage and outbuildings. Zolochiv, Svitlychne and Borova also came under attack, there are casualties.

Society • March 28, 05:28 PM • 36798 views

The occupiers shelled Kupyansk: there are victims and destruction

On March 28, the Russians attacked Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, and three people were injured in the shelling.

War • March 28, 09:49 AM • 35557 views

More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 224 battles took place at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroying personnel and equipment.

War • March 27, 06:18 AM • 32727 views

138 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 76 airstrikes and used 794 drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.

War • March 24, 08:36 PM • 11221 views

Battles on the front: 118 clashes, Pokrovsk direction is the hottest point

During the day, 118 combat clashes took place on the front, 50 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russians launched 59 air strikes and used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.

War • March 23, 09:16 PM • 37660 views

The enemy is pressing in several directions: the General Staff has published maps of hostilities

Over the past day, 147 battles took place on the front, the enemy actively used aviation and kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of concentration of Russian troops.

War • March 23, 06:44 AM • 29427 views

156 combat clashes in a day: Ukrainian Armed Forces restrain the enemy's offensive in several directions

During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.

War • March 20, 09:41 PM • 14723 views

Overnight, the Russians launched over 30 KABs at Kupyansk: 1 dead and 3 injured

Russian aviation struck Kupyansk all night, launching over 30 CABs at the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, one person died and three were injured.

War • March 20, 07:57 AM • 10719 views

A man was killed and a woman injured in a Russian air strike in Kupyansk

On March 19, Russian troops shelled Kupyansk. As a result of the KAB hitting, a 51-year-old man died, and a 54-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

War • March 19, 08:28 PM • 15254 views

In Kharkiv region enemy FPV drone killed a woman and injured four other people

In the Kupiansk district, an FPV drone hit a service car, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring four others. Shelling also damaged houses, equipment and warehouse premises in the district.

War • March 19, 07:34 AM • 30608 views

In Sumy region, an FPV drone hit a car: a woman died, there are wounded

An enemy drone attacked a car on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway. A 45-year-old woman died, and four other employees of the communal enterprise were injured.

War • March 18, 10:21 PM • 66543 views

In Kharkiv region, a Russian drone struck near a civilian car: two women and two men were injured

A Russian drone attacked a civilian VAZ car on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway. Two women, 55 and 45 years old, and two men, 60 and 51 years old, were injured.

War • March 18, 06:47 PM • 18684 views

Russian troops tried to break through the defense in the area of Kostyantynopil and Privilne - OSУV "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.

War • March 18, 09:24 AM • 54250 views

98 combat clashes at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.

War • March 17, 02:59 PM • 61246 views

In Kharkiv region 5 people were injured, a large-scale fire broke out at an enterprise due to enemy strikes: the consequences were shown

As a result of enemy shelling of the Kharkiv region, five people were injured. At night, a drone hit a civilian enterprise, causing a large fire with an area of 1000 square meters.

War • March 17, 08:48 AM • 180008 views

Russians shelled Kupianshchyna: there are wounded and destruction

On March 16, Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

War • March 16, 11:31 PM • 17424 views

General Staff: The enemy made 11 attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in the Kursk region, where there have been 8 combat engagements since the beginning of the day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy on the fronts. Most attacks are in the Pokrovsk direction, and fighting continues in the Kursk region. There were 64 combat engagements.

War • March 16, 03:21 PM • 45122 views

General Staff on the situation at the front: 123 combat clashes per day, the enemy carried out 70 air strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes and dropped 96 guided aerial bombs.

War • March 14, 08:45 PM • 35431 views

90 battles on the front: the hottest on the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions

25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.

War • March 14, 05:43 PM • 20324 views

Almost half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 146 battles took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions. The enemy launched 103 air strikes, carried out about six thousand shellings and involved 2,509 kamikaze drones.

War • March 14, 06:15 AM • 32848 views

A third of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

138 combat clashes were recorded during the day. The enemy launched 2 missile and 98 air strikes, carried out more than 5,200 shellings, 1,200 occupiers were eliminated.

War • March 13, 06:58 AM • 16596 views