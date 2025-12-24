The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over most of Kupyansk and pushed the occupying forces to the northeastern outskirts. Russian Z-channels report a critical state of the remnants of their units in this direction. The Center for Countering Disinformation briefly commented on the situation: "Kupyansk. The Russians are dead." This is reported by UNN.

Details

The "Rybar" resource, associated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, admitted that the situation had become "worse than critical." A significant part of the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River has been lost, including the villages of Kindrashivka, Radkivka, and Moskovka. The blogger explains the defeat by the systemic provision of false information to the higher leadership of the Russian Federation.

Russian military leadership continues to lie to Putin about the real situation in Kupyansk – Center for Countering Disinformation

Systematic exaggeration of successes and transmission of incorrect information upwards have already led to the voicing of false information at the highest level. Due to incorrect reports on the situation upwards, reserves that were "not needed" for the capture and clearing of Kupyansk were transferred to other areas – writes the Russian.

Reaction of the Ukrainian side and the Z-community

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, laconically confirmed the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in his Telegram channel: "Kupyansk. The Russians are dead."

At the same time, Russian propagandists complain about the absurdity of the situation, when officials declared control over a city that was not in reality.

The "Voenny Osvedomitel" channel notes: "Apparently, the gloomy anti-crisis about 'fake Zelensky' with 'fake video' near the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk and their own staged videos of control over the city did not help... But everyone received medals."

Political context of the defeat

The loss of Kupyansk puts the higher leadership of the Russian Federation in an awkward position. On November 20, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, reported on the capture of the city, and later this was confirmed by Vladimir Putin.

During the "direct line," the dictator called President Zelensky's video near the Kupyansk stele a "fake" and insisted that the city was under Russian control. Now, Russian units report that due to the "official capture" of the city, they have even stopped receiving payments for combat operations.

ATESH: Kupyansk almost completely cleared, Russian troops surrounded in the city center