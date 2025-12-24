$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8858 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 11056 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 9526 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 13935 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21431 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 15499 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17748 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34358 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49872 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68570 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.6m/s
73%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 20423 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 10026 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 11039 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealed11:40 AM • 6738 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail01:13 PM • 6182 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8860 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 5802 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 11057 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 13936 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21432 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 3636 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 20712 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 9458 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 34677 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31385 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mushrooms
Fox News

"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over most of Kupiansk, pushing the occupiers to the northeastern outskirts. Russian Z-channels report on the critical condition of their units, and the Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statements

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over most of Kupyansk and pushed the occupying forces to the northeastern outskirts. Russian Z-channels report a critical state of the remnants of their units in this direction. The Center for Countering Disinformation briefly commented on the situation: "Kupyansk. The Russians are dead." This is reported by UNN.

Details

The "Rybar" resource, associated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, admitted that the situation had become "worse than critical." A significant part of the bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River has been lost, including the villages of Kindrashivka, Radkivka, and Moskovka. The blogger explains the defeat by the systemic provision of false information to the higher leadership of the Russian Federation.

Russian military leadership continues to lie to Putin about the real situation in Kupyansk – Center for Countering Disinformation17.12.25, 15:11 • 3265 views

Systematic exaggeration of successes and transmission of incorrect information upwards have already led to the voicing of false information at the highest level. Due to incorrect reports on the situation upwards, reserves that were "not needed" for the capture and clearing of Kupyansk were transferred to other areas 

– writes the Russian.

Reaction of the Ukrainian side and the Z-community

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, laconically confirmed the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in his Telegram channel: "Kupyansk. The Russians are dead."

At the same time, Russian propagandists complain about the absurdity of the situation, when officials declared control over a city that was not in reality. 

The "Voenny Osvedomitel" channel notes: "Apparently, the gloomy anti-crisis about 'fake Zelensky' with 'fake video' near the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk and their own staged videos of control over the city did not help... But everyone received medals."

Political context of the defeat

The loss of Kupyansk puts the higher leadership of the Russian Federation in an awkward position. On November 20, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, reported on the capture of the city, and later this was confirmed by Vladimir Putin. 

During the "direct line," the dictator called President Zelensky's video near the Kupyansk stele a "fake" and insisted that the city was under Russian control. Now, Russian units report that due to the "official capture" of the city, they have even stopped receiving payments for combat operations.

ATESH: Kupyansk almost completely cleared, Russian troops surrounded in the city center15.12.25, 22:52 • 9877 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kupiansk