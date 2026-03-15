Ukrainian social media star Did Tolya passed away - what he was remembered for by Ukrainians

$44.1650.96
ukenru
Exclusive
06:40 PM • 6988 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
05:46 PM • 16580 views
Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN
March 15, 01:39 PM • 18604 views
France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace
March 15, 10:18 AM • 27289 views
Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians
March 15, 12:18 AM • 54632 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 53466 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 44962 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 36129 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 68363 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
March 14, 01:14 PM • 65258 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
1.7m/s
63%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv bids farewell to Brazilian volunteer who died fighting for UkrainePhotoVideoMarch 15, 11:49 AM • 18623 views
US temporarily eased sanctions on Russian oil - Trump named condition for their returnMarch 15, 02:02 PM • 10266 views
Russian consulate in Iranian Isfahan ceased operationsPhotoMarch 15, 03:05 PM • 8244 views
Russian captain of sanctioned tanker Sea Owl 1 arrested in SwedenVideoMarch 15, 03:19 PM • 15243 views
Canada and Northern European countries agree on joint military production05:23 PM • 6178 views
Publications
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 68355 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 65250 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipesMarch 14, 09:04 AM • 49271 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 59151 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 63260 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Bloggers
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 26159 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 31650 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 38317 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 33002 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 46881 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Hand grenade
Boeing P-8 Poseidon
TikTok

Ukrainian social media star Did Tolya passed away - what he was remembered for by Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1600 views

Blogger Did Tolya from Khmelnytskyi region, who became famous for memes with the song Stefania, passed away at the age of 90. His grandson reported that before his death, his leg was amputated.

Ukrainian social media star Did Tolya passed away - what he was remembered for by Ukrainians

On Sunday, March 15, Did Tolia, a star of Ukrainian social networks, passed away. His grandson Oleksandr announced this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

According to his grandson, his grandfather had a leg amputation before his death. He lived for 89 years.

We did everything possible

- said the grandson.

Who is Did Tolia

The man was from Khmelnytskyi region: he gained wide popularity in 2022, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. At that time, a video appeared online where he spits on the ground and sings the song "Stefania" by the band Kalush Orchestra.

This video became the basis for numerous internet memes - his "spit" allegedly blows up the Crimean bridge or flies into a portrait of Vladimir Putin.

Recall

In Odesa, Honored Artist of Ukraine Iryna Cherkaska, a long-time actress of the Odesa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after V. Vasylko, passed away.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyMultimedia
Kalush
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Vladimir Putin
Crimea
Ukraine