Ukrainian social media star Did Tolya passed away - what he was remembered for by Ukrainians
Kyiv • UNN
Blogger Did Tolya from Khmelnytskyi region, who became famous for memes with the song Stefania, passed away at the age of 90. His grandson reported that before his death, his leg was amputated.
On Sunday, March 15, Did Tolia, a star of Ukrainian social networks, passed away. His grandson Oleksandr announced this on Instagram, UNN reports.
Details
According to his grandson, his grandfather had a leg amputation before his death. He lived for 89 years.
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Who is Did Tolia
The man was from Khmelnytskyi region: he gained wide popularity in 2022, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. At that time, a video appeared online where he spits on the ground and sings the song "Stefania" by the band Kalush Orchestra.
This video became the basis for numerous internet memes - his "spit" allegedly blows up the Crimean bridge or flies into a portrait of Vladimir Putin.
Recall
In Odesa, Honored Artist of Ukraine Iryna Cherkaska, a long-time actress of the Odesa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after V. Vasylko, passed away.