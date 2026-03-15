Ukrainian social media star Did Tolya passed away - what he was remembered for by Ukrainians

On Sunday, March 15, Did Tolia, a star of Ukrainian social networks, passed away. His grandson Oleksandr announced this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

According to his grandson, his grandfather had a leg amputation before his death. He lived for 89 years.

We did everything possible - said the grandson.

Who is Did Tolia

The man was from Khmelnytskyi region: he gained wide popularity in 2022, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. At that time, a video appeared online where he spits on the ground and sings the song "Stefania" by the band Kalush Orchestra.

This video became the basis for numerous internet memes - his "spit" allegedly blows up the Crimean bridge or flies into a portrait of Vladimir Putin.

Recall

In Odesa, Honored Artist of Ukraine Iryna Cherkaska, a long-time actress of the Odesa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after V. Vasylko, passed away.