Kalush
Ukrainian music band
Kalush is a Ukrainian music band founded in 2019 in the city of Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. The group combines modern rap, hip-hop, and elements of Ukrainian folklore. The founder and frontman of the band is Oleh Psiuk.
The band quickly gained popularity due to its distinctive style, the use of folk motifs, and the Ukrainian language in its work. Kalush has become an important representative of modern Ukrainian musical culture.
2019
Kalush band founded and first tracks released
2020
The band's popularity grows in Ukraine
2021
Kalush Orchestra project with a folk sound created
2022
Kalush Orchestra wins the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Stefania"
2023
Active international concert activities and support for Ukraine
2024
The band continues its creative activities and performs abroad
2025
Kalush remains one of the most famous Ukrainian music groups