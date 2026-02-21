Kalush

Ukrainian music band

Kalush is a Ukrainian music band founded in 2019 in the city of Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. The group combines modern rap, hip-hop, and elements of Ukrainian folklore. The founder and frontman of the band is Oleh Psiuk. The band quickly gained popularity due to its distinctive style, the use of folk motifs, and the Ukrainian language in its work. Kalush has become an important representative of modern Ukrainian musical culture.