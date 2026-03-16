Near Kyiv, a man shot his sick 11-year-old daughter, then committed suicide

In Irpin, near Kyiv, a man allegedly shot his sick 11-year-old daughter and then committed suicide. The bodies have been sent for examination, and the police are establishing the circumstances, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The police received a report from a woman stating that she found her brother and his minor daughter without signs of life at their home in Irpin.

Law enforcement officers immediately arrived at the scene.

It was preliminarily established that the 52-year-old man, while in the apartment with his 11-year-old daughter, allegedly shot the child in the head with a firearm, after which he committed suicide. It is also known that the girl was ill. - the report says.

According to law enforcement officers, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation (paragraphs 1, 2 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide